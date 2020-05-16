JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

Free laptops are being distributed among resource rooms and braille tactile readers to the visually impaired, the spokesman said. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Free laptops are being distributed among resource rooms and braille tactile readers to the visually impaired, the spokesman said. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education through technological interventions and other viable means in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all educational institutes have been closed and the government initiated the process of online or virtual classes, an official spokesman said.

“In order to maintain the continuity of education delivery to students several steps are being taken,” he said.

Free laptops are being distributed among resource rooms and braille tactile readers to the visually impaired, the spokesman said. The government has also started a career portal for students.

He said 2500 tabs were distributed among students during the lockdown period.

