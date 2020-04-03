State needs medical supplies, food; PM didn’t try to understand our pain: Jharkhand Health Minister

Migrant labours in Jharkhand last week. Migrant labours in Jharkhand last week.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Friday expressed disappointment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the state’s needs have gone unheeded, despite two positive COVID-19 cases.

Saying he was ‘astonished’ by PM Modi’s approach, Gupta added that the state needs medical supplies, food and financial package. “In two video conferences, PM Modi didn’t attempt to understand the pain of Jharkhand despite the state having two positive COVID-19 cases,” he rued.

Addressing the nation in a video earlier in the day, PM Modi appealed to citizens to light candles at 9 pm on April 5 for the nation to show their “strength of unity” in their fight against coronavirus which has infected over 2,000 and claimed more than 50 lives so far. “This Sunday, on the 5th of April, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this 5th of April, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights,” he said.

He also lauded the efforts of the citizens to support the 21-day lockdown and said, “Today is the ninth day of lockdown. Your contribution has been immense. All of you together have tried your best to control the situation.” However, Modi did not mention about Jharkhand in his address.

In a video conference with the state chief ministers on Thursday, PM Modi had asked them to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14. He also underlined that “in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus” in the country’s war against the coronavirus threat.

