Japan to keep Tokyo under virus emergency, lift Osaka order

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus enjoy shopping in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus enjoy shopping in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Japan plans to lift its state of emergency for the Osaka region as early as Thursday, but keep the order in place for Tokyo, where cases have not yet fallen below a government threshold.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, responsible for the government’s virus response, said Thursday a government advisory panel on the pandemic approved lifting the measure in Osaka and two adjoining prefectures.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to formalize the decision Thursday after hearing from the health experts, Kyodo News reported citing unnamed officials. The emergency declaration would stay in effect for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido, it said.

Japan has seen a steady fall in its new confirmed infections over the past few weeks and its overall numbers for Covid-19 cases and deaths are the lowest among the Group of Seven leading democracies. Abe last week lifted the state of emergency for 39 of the country’s 47 prefectures and Japan was on track to have it removed in all places by, or before, the current planned expiry of May 31.

Lifting the emergency would help re-open more parts of the virus-battered economy, which sank last quarter into a recession, data this week showed. Abe said last week the government was preparing a second extra budget to aid people and businesses reeling from the effects of the pandemic that includes handouts to help with rent, and raises the maximum subsidy for furloughed workers to 15,000 yen ($140) a day.

The troubles for the world’s third-largest economy are likely to deepen further as households limit spending to essentials and companies cut back on investment, production and hiring to stay afloat. Analysts see a 21.5% contraction this quarter, a record for official data going back to 1955.

Tokyo, neighboring Kanagawa and Hokkaido were slightly above the government threshold of 0.5 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, Kyodo reported.

The state of emergency, first declared in some areas on April 6, allows local governments to direct businesses to close and to urge residents to stay in their homes, though there are no penalties for failure to comply.

