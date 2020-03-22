India coronavirus Janata curfew LIVE Updates: As 14-hour lockdown begins, PM Modi makes fresh appeal to citizens

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Janata Curfew Coronavirus in India Today Latest News & Live Updates: The 14-hour Janata Curfew began at 7 am on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a fresh appeal to citizens to remain indoors to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter minutes before the shutdown, Modi said, “Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

A day ahead of the lockdown, several busy junctions across the country such as Delhi’s Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and Kolkata’s New Market area wore a deserted look on Saturday. The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country.

From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors between 7 am to 9 pm Sunday. The Indian Railways has already announced to shut down its services, however clarifying that the trains that have already commenced their journeys would reach its destination on Sunday. The passengers who wish to stay at stations during the Janata curfew would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas. Delhi and Bengaluru Metro rail services would also remain suspended Sunday.