India coronavirus Janata curfew LIVE Updates: As 14-hour lockdown begins, PM Modi makes fresh appeal to citizens

Janata Curfew Coronavirus in India Today Latest News & Live Updates: The 14-hour Janata Curfew began at 7 am on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a fresh appeal to citizens to remain indoors to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter minutes before the shutdown, Modi said, “Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona.”
A day ahead of the lockdown, several busy junctions across the country such as Delhi’s Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and Kolkata’s New Market area wore a deserted look on Saturday. The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country.
From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors between 7 am to 9 pm Sunday. The Indian Railways has already announced to shut down its services, however clarifying that the trains that have already commenced their journeys would reach its destination on Sunday. The passengers who wish to stay at stations during the Janata curfew would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas. Delhi and Bengaluru Metro rail services would also remain suspended Sunday.
Highlights
Experts have questioned the claim that the day-long effort to stay at home will break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus. Many will cut exposure to the virus by staying home on Sunday and experts maintain that it will be a good drill to prepare for the situation and reinforce the message of social distancing, but to call it breaking the chain is “oversimplification”. The PM himself had not made any such claim in his speech. According to Dr Shobha Broor, former head of microbiology at AIIMS, to say that the virus will die out if there is no contact between people for a day is an oversimplification. “It will perhaps reduce the transmission because people will not come in contact with each other but it will not totally break the chain. You may have seen the NEJM article on how long the virus stays alive in surfaces; evidence does not say the virus will die out in 20-22 hours. The ministry seems to have oversimplified the matter. The Janata Curfew I would say is more a way of reinforcing the social distancing logic,” she said.
In view of the lockdown, Southern Railway has cancelled trains from five divisions - Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm. Sixty-four intercity trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central, Egmore, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Jolarpettai stations have also been cancelled for the day. Further, MRTS services between Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam, Chennai Beach and Velachery, Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations have been cancelled for the day. In lieu of these, the Southern Railway will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.
Even Nagpur wore a deserted look as the Janata Curfew began at 7 am this morning.
Visuals from Chennai as the 14-hour lockdown began at 7 am today.
The 14-hour lockdown began at 7 am today.
Minutes ahead of the lockdown, PM Modi took to Twitter to tell citizens that the "steps we take now will help in the time to come". "In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona," he posted on the micro-blogging site.
A day ahead of the Janata Curfew, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi directed officials to deal politely with people in case they come out of their homes on Sunday. In his directives to police officials, Awasthi said, "Crowd should not be allowed to gather during 'Janta Curfew'. However, in case due to any reason, a situation arises that crowd gathers, then an appeal should be made and they should be politely urged to go back to their houses. The police should tell people about the importance of the Janata Curfew." He also asked officials to ensure that masks, gloves and sanitisers are made available to police personnel on patrolling duty. The DGP in a statement also said police and health department squads should undertake patrolling.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to observe a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, March 22 to fight the spread of coronavirus. As part of the self-curfew, Prime Minister Modi said everyone must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm Sunday and urge others too.
Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a bid to discourage non-essential travelling during the Janata curfew, Indian Railways has announced that it would stop all its services between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. According to the health ministry, the Janata curfew will help break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the country. However, trains that have already commenced their journey would be allowed to reach their destination. Read more here
Ahead of the ‘Janata curfew’ in the country tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday appealed to people to stay in whichever city they are in and avoid non-essential travel to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister noted how several people are rushing back home over fear of the virus, and urged them to stay where they are and avoid crowded places as it may increase the chances of the virus spreading.
In Punjab's Bathinda, Janta Curfew will be observed from March 22 to March 27. During these days, grocery shops, chemist shops and cattle feed shops will remain open, Bathinda DC B Srinivasan said, asking people to stay indoors during the curfew.