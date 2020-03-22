Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19
India coronavirus Janata curfew LIVE Updates: As 14-hour lockdown begins, PM Modi makes fresh appeal to citizens

Janata Curfew Today Latest News & Live Updates, Coronavirus in India Latest News Updates:

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2020 7:51:25 am
Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: People walk on Budgam railway track following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Janata Curfew Coronavirus in India Today Latest News & Live Updates: The 14-hour Janata Curfew began at 7 am on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a fresh appeal to citizens to remain indoors to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter minutes before the shutdown, Modi said, “Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

A day ahead of the lockdown, several busy junctions across the country such as Delhi’s Connaught Place and Sarojini Nagar, Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and Kolkata’s New Market area wore a deserted look on Saturday. The self-imposed curfew, as per the Health Ministry, will help contain the coronavirus transmission, which has so far claimed the lives of four people in the country.

From suspending metro services to deploying additional cops, the states have also ramped up measures to encourage people to stay indoors between 7 am to 9 pm Sunday. The Indian Railways has already announced to shut down its services, however clarifying that the trains that have already commenced their journeys would reach its destination on Sunday. The passengers who wish to stay at stations during the Janata curfew would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas. Delhi and Bengaluru Metro rail services would also remain suspended Sunday.

Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: India begins 14-hour voluntary lockdown to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; Follow latest updates here.

    07:51 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    ‘Janata Curfew social distancing drill… won’t break chain of transmission’: Experts question claims

    Experts have questioned the claim that the day-long effort to stay at home will break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus. Many will cut exposure to the virus by staying home on Sunday and experts maintain that it will be a good drill to prepare for the situation and reinforce the message of social distancing, but to call it breaking the chain is “oversimplification”. The PM himself had not made any such claim in his speech. According to Dr Shobha Broor, former head of microbiology at AIIMS, to say that the virus will die out if there is no contact between people for a day is an oversimplification. “It will perhaps reduce the transmission because people will not come in contact with each other but it will not totally break the chain. You may have seen the NEJM article on how long the virus stays alive in surfaces; evidence does not say the virus will die out in 20-22 hours. The ministry seems to have oversimplified the matter. The Janata Curfew I would say is more a way of reinforcing the social distancing logic,” she said.

     
    07:38 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Janata Curfew: Southern Railway cancels several trains, passenger trains to run at intervals

    In view of the lockdown, Southern Railway has cancelled trains from five divisions - Trivandrum, Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Palakkad from 7 am to 9 pm. Sixty-four intercity trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central, Egmore, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Jolarpettai stations have also been cancelled for the day. Further, MRTS services between Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam, Chennai Beach and Velachery, Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations have been cancelled for the day. In lieu of these, the Southern Railway will be operating passenger trains every one hour from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu, Moore Market Complex and Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex and Gummidipoondi stations today.

    07:24 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Janata Curfew: Deserted roads in Nagpur as nationwide lockdown begins

    Even Nagpur wore a deserted look as the Janata Curfew began at 7 am this morning.

    07:21 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Janata Curfew in force, here are a few visuals from Chennai

    Visuals from Chennai as the 14-hour lockdown began at 7 am today.

    07:08 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Janata Curfew: India begins 14-hour lockdown

    The 14-hour lockdown began at 7 am today.

    06:54 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Janata Curfew will add tremendous strength to fight against coronavirus: PM Modi

    Minutes ahead of the lockdown, PM Modi took to Twitter to tell citizens that the "steps we take now will help in the time to come". "In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona," he posted on the micro-blogging site.

    06:42 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Deal with people politely if they come out of homes during Janata Curfew: UP DGP to his men

    A day ahead of the Janata Curfew, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi directed officials to deal politely with people in case they come out of their homes on Sunday. In his directives to police officials, Awasthi said, "Crowd should not be allowed to gather during 'Janta Curfew'. However, in case due to any reason, a situation arises that crowd gathers, then an appeal should be made and they should be politely urged to go back to their houses. The police should tell people about the importance of the Janata Curfew." He also asked officials to ensure that masks, gloves and sanitisers are made available to police personnel on patrolling duty. The DGP in a statement also said police and health department squads should undertake patrolling.

    06:39 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    Watch: PM Modi's appeal to citizens to stay indoors during Janata Curfew

    Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to observe a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, March 22 to fight the spread of coronavirus. As part of the self-curfew, Prime Minister Modi said everyone must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm Sunday and urge others too.


    04:47 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    New Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station

    Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    02:54 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    COVID-19: List of measures deployed by Railways to contain coronavirus spread

    In a bid to discourage non-essential travelling during the Janata curfew, Indian Railways has announced that it would stop all its services between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. According to the health ministry, the Janata curfew will help break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the country. However, trains that have already commenced their journey would be allowed to reach their destination. Read more here

    01:14 (IST)22 Mar 2020
    ‘Stay wherever you are to stop coronavirus’: PM’s fresh appeal ahead of ‘Janata curfew’

    Ahead of the ‘Janata curfew’ in the country tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday appealed to people to stay in whichever city they are in and avoid non-essential travel to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister noted how several people are rushing back home over fear of the virus, and urged them to stay where they are and avoid crowded places as it may increase the chances of the virus spreading.

    23:22 (IST)21 Mar 2020
    Punjab: Janta Curfew in Bathinda from Mar 22-Mar 27

    In Punjab's Bathinda, Janta Curfew will be observed from March 22 to March 27. During these days, grocery shops, chemist shops and cattle feed shops will remain open, Bathinda DC B Srinivasan said, asking people to stay indoors during the curfew.

    janata curfew, covid 19, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus covid 19, covid 19 measures, pm modi janata curfew, sunday lockdown, indian express Janata Curfew LIVE Updates: A day ahead of the Janata Curfew, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 22, Delhi's Connaught Place witnesses hardly any vehicular movements. Most shops and restaurants are shut in the national capital. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

    Janata Curfew LIVE News Updates: In his address to the nation Thursday on the coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm. He also reassured people against shortages, saying there was no need for hoarding.

    Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, the Congress extended support but criticised him for not suspending the ongoing session of Parliament and demanded more steps. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said the PM should have first addressed Parliament.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the people to make Janata curfew a huge success by being at home on Sunday. Singh said collective action is the need of the hour to contain the spread of COVID-19.

