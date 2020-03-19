PM Modi announces ‘Janata curfew’: Date, time — all your questions answered

Janata curfew: A deserted road in Bengaluru amid a partial lockdown due to coronavirus. (Express photo by Janardan Koushik) Janata curfew: A deserted road in Bengaluru amid a partial lockdown due to coronavirus. (Express photo by Janardan Koushik)

PM Modi announces Janata curfew: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, calling for “resolve and restraint” to fight COVID-19 and asked the entire country to observe ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday. In a nearly 30-minute speech, PM Modi asked senior citizens above 60 years to stay indoors and also announced a COVID-19 Special Task Force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

All you need to know about janata curfew:

What is janata curfew?

Asking people to work from home as much as possible while saying the world has never seen a grave crisis, PM Modi called for ‘janata curfew’. PM Modi said no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their house, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show how much India is ready to take on the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. “This experience will serve the nation well,” PM Modi said.

“This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes,” he said.

At what time, date will janata curfew be observed?

The janata curfew will be observed on Sunday (March 22) from 7 am to 9 pm.

How to participate in janata curfew?

PM Modi asked people to express gratitude to medical professionals, sanitation staff by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing out bells. “On March 22, at 5 pm on our doors, balconies or wherever, for 5 minutes, express our gratitude for these workers….By clapping, by ringing a bell. I request local administration to blow a siren to inform everyone about this,” PM Modi said during his nearly 30-minute address.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.