J&K: Eight new COVID-19 positive cases reported, total now 70

Women wear masks and walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. (AP File Photo) Women wear masks and walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. (AP File Photo)

Eight people including three family members of a doctor, who was part of Jammu’s Government Medical College’s team collecting samples of COVID-19 cases, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 70.

The doctor, a 40-year-old assistant professor at GMC, who was on sample collection duty of COVID-19 cases, already tested positive last Monday and was admitted to the GMC hospital. Those tested positive in his family include his 75-year-old father, wife, who is also a doctor and posted in Udhampur, and a domestic help. All of them have been shifted to the same hospital.

Among the eight new positive cases in the UT, five were reported in Jammu and three in Kashmir, said UT government spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Of the 70 total cases, 65 are active, three have recovered and two died, he added.

The first COVID-19 patient from Kashmir has fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he said. Kansal advised people not to panic as the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the UT is being monitored at the highest level and necessary action to protect and safeguard the lives of the people have been taken by the government.

Till date 17,677 travellers and persons in contact with suspected/positive cases have been put under surveillance. A total of 10,694 have been kept under home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 65 in hospital isolation, 622 in hospital quarantine, 4,109 in home surveillance. While 2,187 have completed their 28 day surveillance period, 1,084 samples have been sent for testing and 1,010 tested negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd