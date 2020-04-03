J&K: 975 contacts of COVID-19 positive patients traced, will be tested, says govt

Officals of J&K health department visit houses of locals with travel histories outside the UT. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Officals of J&K health department visit houses of locals with travel histories outside the UT. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

UT government here Friday claimed to have traced 975 of the nearly 2,000 contacts of COVID-19 positive cases which had been looking at across Jammu and Kashmir, saying that each of them will be tested.

Talking to media persons here, Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that as part of its aggressive contact tracing and testing exercise, a total of 34 “red zones” have also been identified. Of them, 24 are are in Kashmir including Pulwama (7), Srinagar (5), Bandipora and Budgam (4 each), Shopian (2), besides Ganderbal and Baramulla (one each).

Similarly, of the 10 red zones identified in Jammu division, four are in Jammu district, five in Rajouri and one in Udhampur, he said. “While we will continue our surveillance, contact tracing and testing, these 34 zones will come in for special attention,” he said, adding the entire process is bound to lead to some difficulties for the people there, but they shall appreciate that every single case detected today, particularly symptomatic cases, represent many infections which are avoided.

Kansal said that five more people were tested positive in the UT, including four in Kashmir and one in Jammu, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory to 75. While those who tested positive in Kashmir are the known contacts of previous positive cases, contact tracing of the one tested positive in Jammu is going on, he added.

Of the 75 COVID cases in the UT, he said that 70 were active as three including two in Jammu and another in Kashmir have already recovered and discharges. The remaining two had unfortunately died, he added.

He said that 22,993 people were under active surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that 1,218 were tested. Of them, 75 were reported positive.

Pointing out that supply of essential commodities including ration, LPG etc has been normal and satisfactory, he said that nearly 8,000 trucks and tankers have entered the Valley through the national highway during the day. Similarly, 5037 trucks entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur by 8.30 am.

About the Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded elsewhere the country, he said the UT government has set up dedicated 24×7 helplines for various categories. While helplines for students and other professionals have been set up at the office of J&K’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi, the UT’s Labour Department too has established helplines for J&K residents working as labourers elsewhere the country. It has received 150 calls attending to nearly 27,000 UT residents stranded elsewhere the country, he added.

Similarly, there are nearly 30,000 labourers who have come to UT from across the country in search of work. The UT’s urban local bodies and respective deputy commissioners are taking care of them in their respective areas like other states and UTs are looking after J&K residents stranded there, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd