Covid-19: Three tertiary hospitals in Jammu declared referral centres

People wearing face masks wait to enter a government- run hospital in Jammu on Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo: Channi Anand) People wearing face masks wait to enter a government- run hospital in Jammu on Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo: Channi Anand)

In a significant decision with regard to the management of patients infected by the novel coronavirus, three tertiary hospitals in Jammu city were Monday declared referral hospitals for Covid-19 admissions. The decision, taken in line with an earlier directive to reserve four tertiary hospitals in Srinagar as referral centres, was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to review Covid-19 mitigation measures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officers including the Financial Commissioner of Health & Medical Education, the Secretary of Disaster Management, Reconstruction, Relief and Rehabilitation, Director of the National Health Mission, Principal of the Government Medical College in Jammu, Director of Health Services and senior officers of the Health and Administration participated in the meeting.

With the aim to maintain availability of beds in tertiary hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir for acute Covid-19 cases who require specialised treatment or intensive care, it was decided in the meeting to declare Government Medical College, Chest Disease Hospital and Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS) as referral-only hospitals. This means, only patients who have been referred to these hospitals by others in the Jammu division will be admitted.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar Hospital and Covid Care Centre in Baghwati Nagar have been made primary centres for admission of Covid-19 patients in the city.

Previously in Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College in Bemina, Chest Diseases Hospital and SMHS Hospital were made referral centres.

The chief secretary said the decision was made based on suggestions to regulate the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients to avoid unnecessary strain on the healthcare system. He said beds in tertiary hospitals were required for more severe cases, who may need intensive monitoring in a hospital setting.

Further, the protocol for asymptomatic patients with no comorbidities, nor were vulnerable, was revised to allow them to home quarantine, if they had a separate room and had downloaded the Aarogya Setu application. The chief secretary said such patients would be provided with a pulse oximeter to monitor their oxygen saturation levels. If their oxygen levels dropped below 90 per cent, they would be immediately sent to a hospital. A poster shall also be put up outside their homes displaying their quarantine status. Teams constituted by the Health Department shall monitor their status.

In order to achieve better compliance among the contacts of Covid-19 patients, it was decided to allow them to remain in home quarantine provided they are asymptomatic. However, all contacts shall be sampled and the defined protocol shall be followed in case of contacts who report positive, the chief secretary said.

Subrahmanyam said that keeping in consideration the low positivity rate among rail and air travellers (0.9 per cent), home quarantine would be permitted after they undergo tests. In the event that any of them contract the disease, the standard protocol with regard to management of Covid-19 patients will be followed, he added.

He also said that a massive campaign for surveillance involving Panchayati Raj Institutions will be initiated to help identify cases in rural areas. The PRIs will be provided with pulse oximeters and contactless thermometers to test people, and they shall be given training for undertaking this activity, he added.

