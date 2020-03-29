Second Covid-19 death in Valley, 33 cases so far

The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 33 after 13 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. (AP) The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 33 after 13 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported its second death due to the coronavirus after a man from northern Kashmir, who had tested positive for the infection and was admitted in a Srinagar hospital, died on Sunday morning.

“We have received information from the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar that a person from our district, who was admitted there, has died today morning,” a senior officer in Baramulla told The Indian Express.

District Magistrate Baramulla G N too confirmed the death of a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department sources said the deceased, aged in 60’s, had come in contact with a couple who had returned from Saudi Arabia and are presently “asymptomatic”.

The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 33 after 13 fresh cases were reported on Saturday.

Yesterday, nine persons had positive for the coronavirus in Kashmir while three fresh cases were reported in Jammu. Of the nine cases in Kashmir, four were contacts of a 65-year-old man, who passed away on Thursday.

