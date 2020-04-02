Coronavirus cases in J&K rise to 67; those in contact with doctor test positive

Coronavirus latest update: Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir health department visit houses of people with a travel history. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Coronavirus latest update: Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir health department visit houses of people with a travel history. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 67 on Thursday after five more people tested positive for the disease. Three of the five had come in contact with a doctor who was part of the Government Medical College’s Microbiology Department team collecting samples of COVID-19 cases. The other two hailed from Udhampur district and had been in contact with coronavirus patients, said Bhupinder Kumar, Director National Health Mission, J&K.

All the patients were hospitalised at GMC Hospital in Jammu, Kumar added.

The cases in the UT included 50 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu province.

A doctor had tested positive for the disease last Monday, after which his parents, wife and a domestic help were put in a government quarantine facility in Jammu. Relatives alleged their samples were collected only on Wednesday.

Barring his mother, the other three tested positive for coronavirus and were shift to the hospital last night. His father is 75-years-old.

Relatives also claimed the doctor’s mother was left behind at the quarantine facility after testing negative despite her old age and multiple ailments.

Except for a police sub inspector, who happened to be her nephew, there was no doctor or para medical staff to look after the elderly woman, who has one kidney and has undergone a bypass heart surgery in the past, a relative said.

