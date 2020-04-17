Jamaat chief’s kin booked for ‘concealing’ Markaz visit

Their contacts are now being traced. (Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar) Their contacts are now being traced. (Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar)

Four relatives of Tablighi Jamaat chief Mohammad Saad in Saharanpur district have been booked for allegedly hiding information about their visit to the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. The markaz is the source of hundreds of coronavirus cases across India.

According to officials, two of the relatives were isolated on Wednesday after they tested positive. Their contacts are now being traced. “The Jamaat chief’s in-laws reside in the district, and the relatives had visited Nizamuddin during Markaz,” SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said. During questioning, the four told the police they were in Johannesburg in South Africa between March 16 and March 20. But, after surveillance and examination of phone records the police found out that they were in Nizamuddin, said police.

