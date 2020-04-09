Indore medical practitioner dies of coronavirus disease

The practitioner, a pediatrician, in his late 50s, had tested positive three days ago. The practitioner, a pediatrician, in his late 50s, had tested positive three days ago.

A private medical practitioner in Indore died of coronavirus disease on Thursday taking the the toll to 22 and number of cases to 229 in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia told The Indian Express that the practitioner, a pediatrician, in his late 50s, had tested positive three days ago. He said the practitioner was a diabetic and suffered from hyper tension.

Follow coronavirus LIVE updates

While other practitioners had shut hospitals days ago, he continued to treat patients. He attended to many patients before he had difficulty in breathing. Indore has so far recorded as many as 173 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths resulting from the contagion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd