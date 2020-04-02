Video: Mob attacks health officials, chases them away in Indore

A video showed a large group of residents shouting and chasing away a team comprising health and civic officials. A video showed a large group of residents shouting and chasing away a team comprising health and civic officials.

The Indore police have arrested four persons from Tatpatti Bakhal locality who were part of a mob that allegedly pelted stones and chased away health officials when they went to screen relatives of a man who died of COVID 19.

A video of the attack on Wednesday showed a large group of residents shouting and chasing away a team comprising health and civic officials. No one was injured in the stone pelting but the health and civic officials had a harrowing time in leaving the locality.

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra said four persons have been arrested so far and the rest are being identified from the video footage.

A case under Sections 353, 336, 147 and 269 of IPC has been registered. Indore has become a hot spot in the state and has reported 75 positive cases so far.

Criticising the conduct of the residents of Tatpatti Bakhal, Muslim clergy appealed people to cooperate with the health teams. “We should repose faith in doctors who are trying to protect our lives by risking their own. NO one should misbehave with the doctors,” said Indore Shahar Qazi Mohmmed Ishrat Ali.

The Opposition Congress linked the incident to “return of jungle raaj” and blamed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “This is not Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan. This is Indore, which is known for culture. Doctors went there to save lives but some people became their enemies. What is the remedy?,” asked BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar. A Bhopal-based Muslim cleric said patients are treated as criminals. He said the impression is created by certain videos doing rounds of the social media and creates a fear among the minority community.

