Covid-19 vaccination: Health workers to get second dose today

As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days. (File Photo)

Health workers will be administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine starting today as India enters the 29th day since the inoculation drive began on January 16. The second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

Till Friday, 7.8 million people in the country had been vaccinated across the country. Of this, 58,65,813 are healthcare workers while 19,00,506 are frontline workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot in the second phase of the inoculation drive.

Touted to be the biggest inoculation drive in the world, India has set a tall target of inoculating 300 million people by July-end. This includes healthcare workers, frontline staffers and people above the age of 50.

The third phase of the vaccination drive is likely to commence in March and will cover 27 crore people aged 50 years and above along with those with co-morbidities.

Prime Minister Modi had launched the coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference on January 16. “The priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the states. Health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Along with them, safai karmacharis, other frontline workers, police and paramilitary, home guards, disaster management volunteers and other jawans in civil defence, and revenue officials associated with containment and surveillance, will also receive the vaccine in the first stage,” he had said.

During his address, Modi had also allayed fears regarding the efficacy of the vaccines and said, “Scientists gave nod to two made-in-India vaccines after being sure of their effects, don’t pay heed to rumours, propaganda.” Indian vaccines enjoy global credibility because of their track record, he further said.

Two vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — have been approved for emergency use authorisation, while work is in progress on seven more vaccines against Covid-19.

Since the pandemic first struck India in early 2020, the infection tally has climbed to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,06,00,625 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to over 98 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data. As many as 1,55,550 people have died.