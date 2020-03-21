Coronavirus: Passengers to get full refund within 45 days for trains cancelled between Mar 21-Apr 15

Railways also urged the passengers to avail these facilities while at home and avoid going to any railway station. (Representational image) Railways also urged the passengers to avail these facilities while at home and avoid going to any railway station. (Representational image)

With many trains being cancelled in the wake of Janata Curfew on Sunday, the Indian Railways Saturday decided that if it cancels a train, booked passengers can claim full refund within 45 days instead of the current rule of three days from the date of journey.

Earlier, the passengers could avail the full refund within three days from the date of journey. It also added that the passengers who want to cancel their pre-booked tickets on their own can do so within 30 days of the date of their journey instead of 10 days.

It also urged the passengers to avail these facilities while at home and avoid going to any railway station.

In an extraordinary decision, Indian Railways announced Friday that it would stop its services across the country from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday during the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It, however, clarified that if long-distance and inter-city trains have good occupancy figures (since long-distance trains are booked in advance), the zonal railways may decide to run them. Officials said zonal general managers will assess the final situation Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the passengers who wish to stay at stations during the ‘Janata curfew’ would be accommodated at stations and waiting areas.

It has also decided to shut food plazas, refreshment rooms, kitchens, and other static units for an indefinite period to discourage non-essential travels across India.

Onboard catering services would also remain suspended from Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Only packaged items, like snacks, tea and coffee may be served if there is a demand.

On Thursday, the Railways had cancelled 84 more trains between March 20 to March 31 in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. “All passengers having tickets in cancelled trains are being informed about it individually. No cancellation fee will be taken for these trains. Passengers will get 100-per cent refund,” an official said.

All concessions, except those to students, patients and disabled, in Indian Railways have also been suspended to discourage non-essential travel. This means that all other train concessions, like senior citizens, farmers, war widows, VIPs, delegates, etc. stand suspended for now.

