Indian Railways converts coach into COVID-19 isolation ward

Days after the government mooted the idea, Indian Railways has converted one of its coaches into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients. Each coach can contain 10 patients, in separated bays of the non-AC coach, which has undergone a number of modifications.

In the first phase, the 16 workshops of the Indian Railways will be making two rakes each. Each rake will have 10 coaches. So to begin with, there will be 32 such rakes of 10 coaches each in the next two weeks.

The Indian Express had on March 23 reported that this plan by the government was afoot as part of building capability to deal with more cases in the coming days. More than 100 accident relief medical vans lying with divisions and equipped with hospital facilities across India and even the Lifeline Express may be pressed into service, as per talks, sources said.

Two of the four toilets have been converted into bathrooms. The middle berth on one side in each cabin has been removed. The lower berth there will act as the patient bed. It is envisaged that each coach will comfortably hold around 10 patients. All the other three berths opposite the patient berth have been removed.

Each cabin has been separate with proper plywood covering and every patient area has medical-grade plastic curtains to give the coach the look of a proper isolation ward. There are cabins for a doctor as well as the medical staff. More electrical sockets for medical instruments, more bottle holders to act as holders of intravenous drip stands etc have been provided. It also has provision for connecting to an external electric supply (see box for modifications)

“We have converted a non-AC coach with all necessary modifications. These can travel to remote locations of India if needed and be in service in India’s fight against Coronavirus,” Arun Arora, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Northern Railway told The Indian Express. All passenger train services have been suspended since March 22.

At this point, estimates vary as to how many rakes will be converted into isolation units or how many may be even needed. Northern Railway will be continuously churning out these modified isolation units to make rakes every week. Officials said that capability is not a problem since the modifications can be quickly implemented. To that extent, coaches can be converted in short time. The Rail oach Factory, Kapurthala is also ready with a design layout and bill of instruments in case new coaches are needed to be produced for isolation wards. Estimates vary from 100 to 1000 rakes each consisting of some 20 of these units—in the worst case scenario that India enters Stage 3 of the outbreak with widespread community transmission of the novel coronavirus. The government has activated all its arms to add to India’s capability to tackle the unprecedented epidemic.

As reported first in The Indian Express, Railways is also attempting to make ventilators in its factories. It is also procuring more ventilators. It is also making personal protective hear and hand sanitiser in large numbers.

