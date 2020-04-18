Indian Express COVID-19 Tracker: India’s state-wise and global cases, deaths and recoveries

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states with 331 deaths and 3323 cases. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states with 331 deaths and 3323 cases. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Indian Express COVID-19 Tracker: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India on Saturday neared the 15,000-mark to stand at 14,792. Of these, 12,289 are active coronavirus cases, while there are 488 deaths. At least 2015 people are believed to be recovered across the states, as per the latest briefing by the Health Ministry.

The first coronavirus case in India was reported on January 30, 2020. To combat the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24 imposed a nationwide lockdown — world’s largest — for three weeks, which was subsequently extended till May 3. Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been invoked across the states.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states with 331 deaths and 3323 cases. As per the ministry, there is no community transmission in India yet. In its latest press briefing, the Union Health Ministry said that the doubling time for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India had risen to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Total Cases Tally in India State Wise Breakdown

States Confirmed cases Recovered cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 35 9 1 Bihar 85 37 2 Chandigarh 21 9 0 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 Delhi 1707 72 42 Goa 7 6 0 Gujarat 1272 88 48 Haryana 225 43 3 Himachal Pradesh 38 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 328 42 5 Jharkhand 33 0 2 Karnataka 371 92 13 Kerala 396 255 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1355 69 69 Maharashtra 3323 331 201 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 11 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 Odisha 60 21 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 202 27 13 Rajasthan 1229 183 11 Tamil Nadu 1323 283 15 Telangana 791 186 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 969 86 14 West Bengal 287 55 10

(The list was last updated on April 18 at 5.30 pm. All details have been sourced from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the globe: Countrywise breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the world

There are nearly 2.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe, while over 1.5 lakh people have succumbed to the infection, as per a tally by John Hopkins University. The virus has spread to at least 193 countries since it first emerged in China in December. Of the confirmed cases, 4,97,600 have recovered.

In the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, the death toll stood at 37,079 with 706,779 infections. At least 59,672 patients have recovered. Italy is the next most-affected country with 22,745 deaths and 172,434 confirmed infections. It is followed by Spain with 20,043 fatalities and 191,726 confirmed infections, France with 18,681 deaths and 147,969 infections and Britain with 14,576 deaths and 108,692 cases. China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,719 cases. Europe has listed 1,115,555 cases and 97,985 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 738,706 cases with 38,445 deaths, Asia 158,764 cases with 6,837 deaths, the Middle East 119,462 cases with 5,452 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 91,699 cases with 4,367 deaths, Africa 19,674 cases with 1,016 deaths and Oceania 7,835 cases with 86 deaths.

Country Total cases Recovered Deaths United States 7,06,779 58,545 31,465 Spain 1,91,726 74,197 20,043 Italy 1,72,434 42,727 22,745 France 1,49,132 35,018 18,681 Germany 1,41, 483 85,400 4,352 United Kingom 1,09,774 414 14,576 China 83,786 77,614 4,512 Iran 80,688 55,987 5,031 Turkey 78,546 8,631 1,769 Belgium 37,183 8,348 5,453

China, where the virus first began, has reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as it tries to stem an upsurge in infections in a northeastern province bordering Russia. Twenty of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, including 13 Chinese nationals who had returned recently from Russia. The land border with Russia has been closed. China’s official death toll rose sharply to 4,632, reflecting a major upwards revision the previous day by authorities in Wuhan, the nation’s hardest-hit city. The latest confirmed cases brought the total to 82,719, of which 77,029 have recovered and been discharged, the National Health Commission said.

