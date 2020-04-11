Indian American entrepreneur announces to produce 10K face masks daily

The face masks are intended to provide some protection for those who must leave their homes. (Source: Getty Images/Representational) The face masks are intended to provide some protection for those who must leave their homes. (Source: Getty Images/Representational)

An Indian American entrepreneur has announced to produce 10,000 face masks a day and 15,000 face shields per week to address the massive shortage of these public health items in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleanaxa, the company recently formed by Indiana-based Gurinder Singh, is also producing 1,000 gowns a week for personal protective use for those who must go out and, in the process, is also providing employment to 300 families.

The products are produced by people who do not leave their homes and then packaged and distributed in a sanitary fashion, Singh said in a statement.

An Indian American Sikh activist from Indiana, Singh, 46 is recipient of the Rosa Parks Trailblazer award in recognition of his campaign that forced US authorities to change their policy towards headgear of the Sikh community.

The face masks are intended to provide some protection for those who must leave their homes. The use of these masks will help save the medical and N-95 masks for medical and emergency service personnel,” Singh emphasized in a statement.

Cleanaxa so far has generated income opportunities for over 300 families and hopes to provide it to at least 125 more, he added.

We are starting a homemade revolution where people can make products at home and create income independently in their home, he said.

With this being an election year, Singh invites candidates to consult with Cleanxa to have the fabric for their mask designed for their campaign.

Cleanaxa will help with their design and we will produce the masks for them, their campaign workers, and as handouts for at their events,he said.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there is massive shortage of face masks in the country. As part of the preventive measures, the White House Task Force on Coronavirus has recommended that every citizen wear some short of face mask. Some of the states like California has made it compulsory for any outside movement.

Singh said his new company has given over 1,000 masks to law enforcement, agencies, first responders and health care workers. He is creating a process where any law enforcement officers, first responders, or health care workers can obtain a free Cleanxa mask, only paying for shipping if they cannot pick one up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.