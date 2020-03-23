India lockdown LIVE updates: After Janata Curfew, some states prepare for extended shutdown

The Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories till March 31. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) The Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories till March 31. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

In a slew of extraordinary measures to battle the coronavirus threat, which has claimed seven lives so far, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland has declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The 75 districts identified after the meeting account for nearly 24 crore of the total population — about 20 per cent of the population according to the 2011 census. The total lockdown population could be higher since many states have decided to widen the lockdown. The decision to stop inter-state public transport was taken after people, especially migrant workers in big cities, scrambled to take trains to return to their villages, mostly in the eastern states. Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

The Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up Sunday as people across the country responded by staying indoors and applauding those working to battle the coronavirus threat which has infected over 300 people so far.