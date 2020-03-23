Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19
Live now

India lockdown LIVE updates: After Janata Curfew, some states prepare for extended shutdown

Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland has declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2020 9:40:56 am
india lockdown, india shutdown, janta curfew, janta curfew 2020, janta curfew today, janta curfew latest news, janta curfew today, janta curfew today news, janta curfew live news, janta curfew latest news in hindi, janta curfew on 22 march, janta curfew coronavirus, janta curfew in india, india janta curfew, janta curfew in india, janta curfew coronavirus in india, janta curfew meaning, janta curfew reason behind, janta curfew latest news, janta curfew news, janta curfew live updates The Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories till March 31. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

In a slew of extraordinary measures to battle the coronavirus threat, which has claimed seven lives so far, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland has declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The 75 districts identified after the meeting account for nearly 24 crore of the total population — about 20 per cent of the population according to the 2011 census. The total lockdown population could be higher since many states have decided to widen the lockdown. The decision to stop inter-state public transport was taken after people, especially migrant workers in big cities, scrambled to take trains to return to their villages, mostly in the eastern states. Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

The Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up Sunday as people across the country responded by staying indoors and applauding those working to battle the coronavirus threat which has infected over 300 people so far.

Live Blog

Several states are under lockdown till March 31 till March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Get latest updates here.

Highlights

    09:40 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Gujarat: Vadodara reports sixth coronavirus case, total 23 in state

    Vadodara on Monday reported its sixth coronavirus case after a 46-year old woman tested positive. Her husband had tested positive on Friday. The couple's 20-year-old daughter and 27-year-old daughter-in-law had also tested positive Sunday night. The family had a travel history to Sri Lanka.

    09:36 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    India lockdown: Here's why inter-state public transport has been stopped

    The decision to stop inter-state public transport was taken after people, especially migrant workers in big cities, scrambled to take trains to return to their villages, mostly in the eastern states. The 75 districts identified for the lockdown after the meeting account for nearly 24 crore of the total population — about 20 per cent of the population according to the 2011 census. The total lockdown population could be higher since many states have decided to widen the lockdown.

    09:31 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Maharashtra: Coronavirus cases surge to 89

    The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jumped to 89 on Monday. Twelve new cases were detected on Sunday -- six surfaced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. One of these was the wife of the 63-year-old businessman. She was shifted from Kasturba hospital to HN Reliance hospital on Sunday. A 32-year-old man and his wife, aged 30, who had returned from the US, tested positive in Kasturba hospital. A 21-year-old youngster, who travelled from Edinburgh, also tested positive on Sunday. The second person in Mumbai to succumb to COVID-19 was a 63-year-old businessman, who lived in Malabar Hills, with no history of recent foreign travel, nor any known contacts with a confirmed coronavirus case.

    09:27 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    India lockdown due to coronavirus: These districts will remain under shutdown

    Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijayawada and Vizag
    Chandigarh: Chandigarh
    Chhattisgarh: Raipur
    Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi
    Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad
    Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram
    Himachal Pradesh: Kangra
    Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu
    Karnataka: Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi
    Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur
    Ladakh: Kargil and Leh
    Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur
    Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Suburb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal
    Odisha: Khurda
    Puducherry: Mahe
    Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar
    Rajasthan: Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur
    Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram
    Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Sangareddy
    Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow
    Uttarakhand: Dehradun
    West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas

    09:24 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Mumbai lockdown: Local trains suspended, inter-state bus services banned

    Mumbai’s local trains have been suspended till March 31, and Section 144 of the CrPC is being invoked in several cities and towns in Maharashtra to prevent people from gathering at a spot. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray suspended the services of state transport and private buses but allowed bus services within cities so that people involved in essential services can get to work. He also pared down the number of employees at government offices to 5 per cent of the total staff strength.

    09:23 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus: Shiv Sena MPs to skip Parliament session from today

    In view of the coronavirus cases, all ShivSena MPs have decided to skip the Parliament session from Monday. The decision was taken by party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help the government to fight the Pandemic," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

    09:17 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Delhi lockdown: Domestic flights to operate at IGI airport

    Shortly after the Delhi government’s order, a spokesperson for the Central Civil Aviation Ministry clarified that the IGI Airport will continue to operate. “Domestic flights to and from IGI Airport, Delhi shall continue to operate and the Airport shall remain functional,” the spokesperson said. As his government issued orders to lock down 75 districts from where positive cases or deaths have been reported, Prime Minister Modi, taking to Twitter, said: “Janata Curfew will end at 9 pm but it doesn’t mean we start celebrating. It’s the beginning of a long battle. People shouldn’t come out of houses in states which have announced a lockdown. In rest of the states, if it’s not very important, don’t come out of the houses.”

    09:11 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    India lockdown: Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad suspend services till March 31

    Announcing measures in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal told a press conference that Delhi will be on lockdown from 6 am Monday to midnight March 31. Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad will also suspend all but essential services. Public transport, including private cabs such as Ola and Uber, the Metro, religious places, and international flights as well as construction will be suspended. Buses under the DTC will work at 25% capacity. State borders will also be sealed, allowing only those involved in essential services to cross over. Assembly of more than five persons has been outlawed.

    09:05 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    India lockdown; Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Nagaland opt for statewide lockdown

    Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

    08:57 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus in India: Naidu to hold meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders

    With the country registered 360 coronavirus cases, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a meeting of leaders in the Rajya Sabha at 1.30 pm to take stock of the situation and duration of the session.

    08:52 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus in India: After Janata Curfew, states prepare for lockdown till March 31

    As the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up Sunday with people across the country responding by staying indoors and applauding those working to battle the coronavirus threat, the government prepared the nation for a long lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. In a slew of extraordinary measures, authorities announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

    India lockdown, india shutdown, janta curfew, janta curfew 2020, janta curfew today, janta curfew latest news, janta curfew today, janta curfew today news, janta curfew live news, janta curfew latest news in hindi, janta curfew on 22 march, janta curfew coronavirus, janta curfew in india, india janta curfew, janta curfew in india, janta curfew coronavirus in india, janta curfew meaning, janta curfew reason behind, janta curfew latest news, janta curfew news, janta curfew live updates New Delhi is also under lockdown till March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

    Announcing measures in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal told a press conference that Delhi will be on lockdown from 6 am Monday to midnight March 31. Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad will also suspend all but essential services.

    Public transport, including private cabs such as Ola and Uber, the Metro, religious places, and international flights as well as construction will be suspended. Buses under the DTC will work at 25% capacity. State borders will also be sealed, allowing only those involved in essential services to cross over. Assembly of more than five persons has been outlawed.

    Shortly after the Delhi government’s order, a spokesperson for the Central Civil Aviation Ministry clarified that the IGI Airport will continue to operate. “Domestic flights to and from IGI Airport, Delhi shall continue to operate and the Airport shall remain functional,” the spokesperson said.

    Mumbai’s local trains have been suspended till March 31, and Section 144 of the CrPC is being invoked in several cities and towns in Maharashtra to prevent people from gathering at a spot.

    These districts will remain under lockdown:

    Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijayawada and Vizag Chandigarh: Chandigarh Chhattisgarh: Raipur Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram Himachal Pradesh: Kangra Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu Karnataka: Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Ladakh: Kargil and Leh Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Suburb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal Odisha: Khurda Puducherry: Mahe Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar Rajasthan: Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Sangareddy Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow Uttarakhand: Dehradun West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd