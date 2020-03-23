India lockdown LIVE updates: After Janata Curfew, some states prepare for extended shutdown

In a slew of extraordinary measures to battle the coronavirus threat, which has claimed seven lives so far, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland has declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
The 75 districts identified after the meeting account for nearly 24 crore of the total population — about 20 per cent of the population according to the 2011 census. The total lockdown population could be higher since many states have decided to widen the lockdown. The decision to stop inter-state public transport was taken after people, especially migrant workers in big cities, scrambled to take trains to return to their villages, mostly in the eastern states. Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.
The Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up Sunday as people across the country responded by staying indoors and applauding those working to battle the coronavirus threat which has infected over 300 people so far.
Highlights
Vadodara on Monday reported its sixth coronavirus case after a 46-year old woman tested positive. Her husband had tested positive on Friday. The couple's 20-year-old daughter and 27-year-old daughter-in-law had also tested positive Sunday night. The family had a travel history to Sri Lanka.
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jumped to 89 on Monday. Twelve new cases were detected on Sunday -- six surfaced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. One of these was the wife of the 63-year-old businessman. She was shifted from Kasturba hospital to HN Reliance hospital on Sunday. A 32-year-old man and his wife, aged 30, who had returned from the US, tested positive in Kasturba hospital. A 21-year-old youngster, who travelled from Edinburgh, also tested positive on Sunday. The second person in Mumbai to succumb to COVID-19 was a 63-year-old businessman, who lived in Malabar Hills, with no history of recent foreign travel, nor any known contacts with a confirmed coronavirus case.
Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijayawada and Vizag
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Raipur
Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi
Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad
Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh: Kangra
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu
Karnataka: Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi
Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur
Ladakh: Kargil and Leh
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur
Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Suburb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal
Odisha: Khurda
Puducherry: Mahe
Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar
Rajasthan: Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram
Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Sangareddy
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow
Uttarakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas
Mumbai’s local trains have been suspended till March 31, and Section 144 of the CrPC is being invoked in several cities and towns in Maharashtra to prevent people from gathering at a spot. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray suspended the services of state transport and private buses but allowed bus services within cities so that people involved in essential services can get to work. He also pared down the number of employees at government offices to 5 per cent of the total staff strength.
In view of the coronavirus cases, all ShivSena MPs have decided to skip the Parliament session from Monday. The decision was taken by party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help the government to fight the Pandemic," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.
Shortly after the Delhi government’s order, a spokesperson for the Central Civil Aviation Ministry clarified that the IGI Airport will continue to operate. “Domestic flights to and from IGI Airport, Delhi shall continue to operate and the Airport shall remain functional,” the spokesperson said. As his government issued orders to lock down 75 districts from where positive cases or deaths have been reported, Prime Minister Modi, taking to Twitter, said: “Janata Curfew will end at 9 pm but it doesn’t mean we start celebrating. It’s the beginning of a long battle. People shouldn’t come out of houses in states which have announced a lockdown. In rest of the states, if it’s not very important, don’t come out of the houses.”
Announcing measures in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal told a press conference that Delhi will be on lockdown from 6 am Monday to midnight March 31. Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad will also suspend all but essential services. Public transport, including private cabs such as Ola and Uber, the Metro, religious places, and international flights as well as construction will be suspended. Buses under the DTC will work at 25% capacity. State borders will also be sealed, allowing only those involved in essential services to cross over. Assembly of more than five persons has been outlawed.
Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown, exempting only essential services, while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand had earlier imposed a partial or complete lockdown.
With the country registered 360 coronavirus cases, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a meeting of leaders in the Rajya Sabha at 1.30 pm to take stock of the situation and duration of the session.
As the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up Sunday with people across the country responding by staying indoors and applauding those working to battle the coronavirus threat, the government prepared the nation for a long lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. In a slew of extraordinary measures, authorities announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories and suspended all passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country till March 31. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.