Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Day 2 of lockdown, cases rise to 491

Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Police out barricades after curfew announced in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Police out barricades after curfew announced in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: With Manipur reporting its first positive coronavirus case Tuesday, the total number of cases in India has risen to 491 including nine deaths and 36 cured cases.

India’s 30 states and Union Territories including Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand etc. have gone into a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday, a day after the country observed “Janata curfew”.

Centre has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdown which has been enforced till March 31 to curtail the pandemic. Violators could either face a fine of Rs 1,000 or a jail term of six months if they do not abide by the lockdown orders, the government said. All domestic commercial flights would remain suspended from Wednesday to restrict inter-state movement as a precautionary measure.

Globally, 16,572 people have died due to the pandemic and a total of 381,293 positive cases have been confirmed. While Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 6,077 and the number of positive cases at 63,927, China has reported 3,153 deaths and 81,514 cases so far. Also, Spain has reported 2,311 deaths, Iran 1,812, France 860 and UK 335.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”, but said it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak.