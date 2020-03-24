Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: Day 2 of lockdown, cases rise to 491

Coronavirus (COVID-19) LIVE Updates: With Manipur reporting its first positive coronavirus case Tuesday, the total number of cases in India has risen to 491 including nine deaths and 36 cured cases.
India’s 30 states and Union Territories including Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand etc. have gone into a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday, a day after the country observed “Janata curfew”.
Centre has also warned of legal action against those violating the lockdown which has been enforced till March 31 to curtail the pandemic. Violators could either face a fine of Rs 1,000 or a jail term of six months if they do not abide by the lockdown orders, the government said. All domestic commercial flights would remain suspended from Wednesday to restrict inter-state movement as a precautionary measure.
Globally, 16,572 people have died due to the pandemic and a total of 381,293 positive cases have been confirmed. While Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 6,077 and the number of positive cases at 63,927, China has reported 3,153 deaths and 81,514 cases so far. Also, Spain has reported 2,311 deaths, Iran 1,812, France 860 and UK 335.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”, but said it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak.
Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, provides penalties for disobeying any regulation or order under the Act. These are according to Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by public servant. Section 188 comes under the Code’s Chapter X, ‘Of Contempts of the Lawful Authority of Public Servants’. Interestintgly, the code says that it is not necessary that the “offender should intend to produce harm, or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows of the order which he disobeys, and that his disobedience produces, or is likely to produce, harm.
A day after authorities announced a complete lockdown of 75 districts in 22 States and Union Territories till March 31 and with public flouting the rules, the Centre asked state governments to take legal action against violators. Those flouting rules may face six months jail or Rs 1,000 fine under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
“States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” the Press Information Bureau, government’s communication wing, said.
Starting March 25, only cargo flights will operate in the country. No international flights are coming in starting March 22, and officials said the time window for domestic flights was being given to allow passengers coming from outside to reach their final stations. With this, almost 3,300 daily flights will be grounded across the country. Apart from all-cargo flights, off-shore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by aviation regulator DGCA will continue.
Two more deaths were reported Monday, a 55-year-old man in Kolkata with history of heart disease and a 68-year-old man in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. It was not immediately clear if the latter had co-morbidities.
Monday’s orders follow the cessation of bus, Metro and train services across the country. The state/UTs with complete lockdown include Delhi, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand etc.
The government Monday extended the shutdown to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to domestic commercial aviation, stopping all flights from Tuesday midnight till March 31. Thirty states and Union territories have now announced a complete lockdown in 548 districts, while in 58 districts of three states, the curbs are partial.
