From electrical to rubber units: Industry dept urges govt to resume limited activity in these sectors

For labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, automobiles, steel, defence and electronic manufacturing, the department proposed resumption of operations at 20-25 per cent capacity in a single shift initially, provided they follow proper safety precautions. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) For labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, automobiles, steel, defence and electronic manufacturing, the department proposed resumption of operations at 20-25 per cent capacity in a single shift initially, provided they follow proper safety precautions. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Even as the Centre is yet to make any official statement on a two-week extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has urged the government to resume operations in certain sectors, such as the electrical, construction, plastic, among others, in a staggered manner.

In an April 11 letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that apart from the industries operating as essential services, “certain more activities” should be allowed “with reasonable safeguards” once the government takes a final call on the extension and nature of the lockdown. “These new activities are essential to improve the economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of the people,” he said in the letter.

For labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, automobiles, steel, defence and electronic manufacturing, the department proposed resumption of operations at 20-25 per cent capacity in a single shift initially, provided they follow proper safety precautions.

Below is a list of sectors that have been proposed for operation resumption:

* Heavy electrical items like transformers and circuit vehicles

* Telecom equipment and components including optic fibre cable

* Compressor and condenser units

* Steel and Ferrous Alloy mills

* Spinning and ginning mills, power looms

* Defence and defence ancillary units

* Cement plants

* Pulp and paper units

* Fertilizer plants

* Paints and dyes manufacturing

* All types of food and beverages

* Seeds processing units

* Plastic manufacturing units

* Locomotive units

* Gems and Jewellery sector units (big and organised)

* All units in SEZs and EOUs (Development Commissioners will be given responsibility of ensuring sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards)

* Industries of the nature of continuous production like steel, power, mining etc are already exempted under lockdown as per MHA guidelines and should continue to be allowed.

* Housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards. Contractors shall ensure safety and distancing norms.

* All transport vehicles of all sizes, whether inter-state, intra-state or intra-city, need to be allowed, whether empty or full, by all enforcement agencies without any questions.

* All street vendors like fruits and vegetable sellers should be allowed by the States in order to improve doorstep delivery and also to provide much needed liquidity to this population.

* Certain repairing units like those individuals or small agencies involved in providing repair services in mobile, electrical items like refrigerator, air conditioner, television etc, plumbing, cobblers, ironing, electrician, automobile mechanics, cycle repair mechanics should be allowed. These services do not lead to any over crowding. E-commerce entities providing such repair services may also be allowed.

* Rubber manufacturing – Pressure cooker gaskets, LPG hoses, surgical gloves, Adhesives, Hospital rubber sheets, medicial – silicon, pharmaceutical stoppers for drugs, latex goods, trolley wheels for hospital sectors, rubber coated aprons, adhesives for face masks, rubber boots/safety boots, catheters, medical devices, IV tubing, anesthesia bags, ventilator bellows, rubber valves, rubber stoppers for IV (saline/dextrose), dental supplies (rubber dams, gloves, rubber thread, dental bands, etc)

* Timber, plywood and wood based industry provides packaging material to pharma companies, FMCG and other companies providing essential commodities.

* Glass and foundry industry may be allowed with their minimal manpower to keep the manufacturing in a continuous recycling mode

* All activites related to agriculture inputs, and production, distribution and sale of agro-chemical

When contacted, Mohapatra declined to comment on the letter, but said once sectors are progressively opened up, more could follow. “We have been interacting with many sectors and trade and industry bodies keeping in mind the whole purpose of the lockdown. Keeping in view the need to revive some more sectors along with maintaining safety, security and health, we feel some more sectors can be opened. In any case, the local authority will be in a better position to decide how this should be done,” he told The Indian Express.

Keeping with the spirit of ‘jaan bhi, jahaan bhi’ motto the Prime Minister mentioned in his meeting with chief ministers of states, the DPIIT has proposed that certain repairing units like those for mobile, refrigerators, automobiles, air conditioners and television too be allowed. “This will help the citizens under lockdown to avail these critical services and also provide them cash liquidity, which is required very much. Also, these services do not lead to any crowding. E-commerce entities providing such repair services may also be allowed,” the letter said.

The DPIIT secretary also said that micro, small and medium enterprises with export commitments “need to be allowed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material”. He also suggested that “big” companies in textiles, automobiles and electronic manufacturing that follow “proper sanitation and distancing norms” be allowed to start operating at 20-25 percent capacity in a single shift “to start with”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd