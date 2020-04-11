These states have extended COVID-19 lockdown beyond April 14: Here’s the list

Mumbai Police gets vigilant after Dharavi became a hotspot after cases surged in the area. (Express photo) Mumbai Police gets vigilant after Dharavi became a hotspot after cases surged in the area. (Express photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with all the chief minsters to discuss exit strategies post the 21-day nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, there are indications that the lockdown might be extended beyond April 14. In a video conference with all the CMs, Modi said the coming 3-4 weeks are critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

“There seems to be a consensus amongst states on extension of by another two weeks,” the Prime Minister said, adding that combined effort of Centre and states helped reduce impact of COVID-19, however, constant vigilance is paramount.

Moments after the meeting concluded, few state leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said they were in favour of extending the lockdown by another two weeks and had suggested the same to the Prime Minister.

The coronavirus-linked death rose to 242 with 7,529 positive cases on Friday. The total number of cases include 652 recovered or discharged and the deceased.

Meanwhile, Centre is yet to make an official announcement regarding extension of lockdown, but few CMs took an initiative beforehand to enforce the curfew in their respective states.

Here’s the list:

Odisha

Two days ago, on April 9, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a written statement declared that Odisha will continue with the lockdown, enforcing a state-wide lockdown till April 30. It became the first state to announce its plan of action after April 14. “The state Cabinet, which met today, decided that saving lives of our people is the top most priority at this juncture. We have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. We will recommend to the Government of India to extend the national lockdown (up to the same time period)… We will also request the Union Government not to start airline and railway services till April 30,” the CM statement read.

Health worker checks temperature of commuters at checkpost in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Health worker checks temperature of commuters at checkpost in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

🔴 The state also requested Centre to stop train and flight services to the state until April 30. It further, promulgated an ordinance amending a section of The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, with a provision of imprisonment for up to two years for those found violating the epidemic regulations.

🔴 Patnaik signalled that the lockdown norms could be less stringent in rural areas, saying “activities related to agriculture, animal husbandry, and MGNREGS will be facilitated during the lockdown period following social distance norms”.

Odisha, so far, has contained the spread of the virus, recording one death due to Covid-19 with 48 confirmed cases, according to the data provided by the Health Ministry.

Punjab

Following Odisha, CM Amarinder Singh the next day Friday held a meeting with his Cabinet ministers and announced a state-wide lockdown till May 1, becoming the second state to announce a lockdown extension.

🔴Officials said the state would start procuring wheat from April 15 under strict conditions of social distancing as harvesting season has begun.

MC Commissioner KK Yadav alongwith with other officers. Sanitisation at Grain Market in Sector 26 of MC Commissioner KK Yadav alongwith with other officers. Sanitisation at Grain Market in Sector 26 of Chandigarh underway. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

🔴 Via video-conference, CM Singh told the Cabinet that he would request former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia to help the state devise a strategy to revive its economy after the COVID-19 crisis is over.

🔴 The Cabinet also approved the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance 2020, to enable private hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. “It is necessary for private hospitals to join the battle against COVID-19,” an official quoted the Chief Minister as telling the Cabinet.

🔴 The state government also decided to set up a multi-disciplinary task force to formulate an exit strategy for “gradual relaxation” of the lockdown, and submit its report within 10 days.

With 11 deaths due to the Covid-19, Punjab has recorded a total of 132 coronavirus cases, as per data provided by the Health Ministry.

CM Uddhav Thackeray Saturday announced a state-wide lockdown till April 30, becoming the third state to do so. The decision came soon after his meeting with PM Modi ended. With 110 deaths, and 1,574 confirmed cases, Maharashtra has the highest death toll and positive coronavirus cases in the country.

500 Beds Quarantine Facility is erected at National Sports Club of India at Worli in Mumbai on Thursday.

Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 09/04/2020 500 Beds Quarantine Facility is erected at National Sports Club of India at Worli in Mumbai on Thursday.Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar 09/04/2020

🔴 In this next lockdown, the restrictions will be relaxed in a few places but it will be made more stringent in some places, Thackeray said.

🔴 Further decision on lifting the lockdown completely will depend on the prevailing situation.

🔴 I told PM Modi that Maharashtra will continue lockdown after April 14: Thackeray.

