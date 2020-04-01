India lockdown diary, Day 8: PM thanks SC judges for contributing to COVID-19 fund, Malayalam film crew stranded in Jordan and more

People form a que outside the government ration shop on the first day of the month in Lucknow during lockdown. Today is the first day of Ration distribution. People form a que outside the government ration shop on the first day of the month in Lucknow during lockdown. Today is the first day of Ration distribution.

As the country entered the eighth day of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, authorities across states identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country. As per the figures from the Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1637 after 386 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Officials have attributed the increase in the number of cases to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation but said it does not show a national trend.

Here is a compilation of interesting stories on Day 8 of the lockdown

PM thanks SC judges for contributing to PM-CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the threat arising out of coronavirus. All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of India, have decided to contribute Rs 50,000 each for the fund. “I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund.

Malayalam film crew stranded in Jordan seeks Indian authorities’ help for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 people including actor Prithviraj and director Blessy is stuck in Jordan where they were shooting for a project titled ‘Aadujeevitham’ owing to the measures taken to counter the spread of novel coronavirus. The shooting of the film directed by award-winning director Blessy was stalled and the crew are held up at Wadi Rum (Valley of the Moon) in the south of Joran. The crew has sought assistance from Indian authorities for their safe return.

In a Facebook post, Prithviraj confirmed the developments and narrated the sequence of events at the desert after Jordanian authorities initiated steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department introduced the e-Mulakat initiative on Wednesday to facilitate family members of the inmates seek appointment online for physical meeting as well as for a video call. The project was launched early in view of lockdown so that the prisoners can see and talk to their family members through video call at a time when there cannot be any physical meeting. (PTI)

Curfew violation- offenders put in one of the open temporary jail at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Curfew violation- offenders put in one of the open temporary jail at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two Delhi men arrested without curfew passes while feeding pigeons

Two men who drove around six kilometres to feed pigeons on the Lala Lajpat Rai flyover in southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin area were arrested for not possessing curfew passes amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sadik Khan (32) and Sarvan Kumar Choudhary (33), residents of Nizamuddin area, they said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the duo in their car reached the flyover and started feeding the pigeons, following which a crowd of 10-12 people gathered around them. The crowd dispersed when the police arrived but they were nabbed and their vehicle seized, a senior police officer said. They run a restaurant and didn’t have any curfew pass. They were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police added. (PTI)

Driver wearing a protective mask sits inside a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 31 03 2020. Driver wearing a protective mask sits inside a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 31 03 2020.

Two UP families name their babies ‘Corona’ and ‘Lockdown’

At a time when the world is virtually waging a war against COVID-19 and the country is under a 21-day lockdown, two families in Uttar Pradesh have named their babies ‘Corona’ and ‘Lockdown’ with a hope that they would remind people about taking precautions. A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janta Curfew has been named ‘Corona’, while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named ‘Lockdown’. (PTI)

‘Don’t treat as April Fool prank, message that vehicles will be seized’

Warning people who take out their vehicles on roads defying the lockdown not to treat as an April Fool prank, his message that their cars and bikes would be seized, DGP Praveen Sood said here on Wednesday that the prohibitory orders in the state would be strictly enforced.

“This is not an April Fool’s prank. Two/four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation,” he tweeted.

DGP Praveen Sood warned people not to treat as an April Fool prank his message that their cars and bikes would be seized if they violated the lockdown.

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, meanwhile, conducted a raid in an apartment in Srirampura and arrested a 46-year-old man for manufacturing fake sanitisers in his house. The police seized 180 litres of Isopropyl alcohol, 65 litres of surface cleaner, 10 litres of glycerine, 5,382 bottles of fake hand sanitisers.

