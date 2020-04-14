India lockdown diary, Day 21: Man duped of Rs 92,000 trying to buy liquor online; robots to serve food to Covid-19 patients in Jharkhand and more

Rickshaw pullers wait for passengers in Kolkata during a lockdown. (Express photo) Rickshaw pullers wait for passengers in Kolkata during a lockdown. (Express photo)

In an address to the nation at 10 am Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would undergo another 19 days of lockdown till May 3 to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread. He said there would be strict enforcement of the lockdown until April 20, after which there could be relaxation in specific areas after an assessment of the situation.

Referring to the extended 19-day lockdown, the Health Ministry in its daily evening briefing today said, “As per the litmus test, selected activities will be allowed in the areas which have controlled the situation well from April 20. In places where the spread will not be in control, permissions can be withdrawn. A detailed guideline will be issued tomorrow by the government of India.”

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 cases with the total number of cases rising to 10,815 cases and 353 deaths.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 21

Man loses Rs 92,000 online trying to buy liquor

An accountant at a private firm in Hyderabad lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters in an attempt to buy alcohol. The man was lured to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown period, police said on Tuesday.

The man searched for liquor sale on an online classifieds company and came across the mobile number of a popular wines outlet, the police said. They said the ordered one bottle of liquor and was told it would cost Rs 1,600 and that he should make the payment with a debit card. He also gave his debit card number, CVV and later shared the OTP with the cyber fraudster. They convinced him to share five more OTPs and in the process the accountant lost a total of Rs 92,000, police said. (PTI)

Kerala: Frontline workers postpone wedding

A civil police officer and a lady doctor in Kerala postponed their wedding to perform their duties in their fight against the pandemic. The families on the other hand, planned their marriage as a low-key affair with a limited guest-list, in the wake of the lockdown, however, the couple decided to postpone it.

“We cannot give importance to our personal matters always. We took the right decision,” M Prasad, the 32-year-old civil police officer said. The woman, P Arya, is a doctor working in a government community health centre near Thiruvananthapuram.

“A majority of those who seek treatment at government hospitals are ordinary people like us. So I thought we should not forget our commitment to the society at this crucial time,” Arya added. (PTI)

Robots to serve food, medicine to COVID-19 patients

In order to protect the medical personnel from contracting the coronavirus, two hospitals in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district will deploy robots to serve food and medicines to Covid-19 patients. Developed by District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Aditya Ranjan, the remote-controlled COBOT-Robotics will provide food and medicine to patients without human intervention, an official release said.

The 20 and 30-bed ‘high-tech isolation wards’ will be inaugurated at the ANM Skill Centre, Chaibasa Sadar Hospital and COVID-19 Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur respectively on Tuesday, it said. “Each bed has been designed like a room where medicine and food will be provided to patients through COBOT-Robotics,” the release said, quoting the DDC. (PTI)

In a bid to get ‘likes’ on video, man held for giving liquor

A 30-year-old man in Telangana was arrested after a video went viral where he was seen distributing liquor to people. According to the police, the man recorded the video distributing alcohol to people, including some women, near a toddy shop at Champapet here on Sunday and uploaded it on a video-sharing app. In the clip, he is seen pouring liquor in some glasses being held by another person, the official said, adding the man was “inspired by a similar act the video of which had gone viral in Punjab recently”.

“This is sheer eagerness to get more likes for his video. Based on instructions from our higher ups, we lodged a case against the two and arrested them around Sunday midnight,” the official said.

All liquor stores and bars across the state are shut in view of the lockdown. (PTI)

Track Delhi govt’s food distribution centres, night shelters on Google Maps

Over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters in Delhi for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India.

Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them. 📣 pic.twitter.com/cmzdZTOSE8 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 14, 2020

The AAP-led Delhi government, with the support of a team of volunteers and researchers, mapped all such relief shelters. The government has partnered with Google to display the locations of 1,047 food and night shelters initially on Google Maps, with more being added every day, the government said in a statement. Anyone can now easily search for their nearest Delhi government food centre on Google Maps application by typing in ‘food shelters near me’ in the search box, it said. (PTI)

