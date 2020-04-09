India lockdown diary, Day 16: Muslims become pallbearers for Hindu neighbours, Retired cop held for delivering liquor in UP and more

A member of MCGM medical staff at Dharavi slum after large number of cases were found in Mumbai’s slum. (Express photo) A member of MCGM medical staff at Dharavi slum after large number of cases were found in Mumbai’s slum. (Express photo)

In the last 24 hours, there have been 17 deaths and 549 positive coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry Thursday said, adding that orders for 1.7 crore PPEs and 49,000 ventilators have been placed and the supply of the same has been initiated

In a routine press briefing on coronavirus situation across the country, the ministry said there’s no need to panic over the supply of PPE. “Not everybody needs them. More important than the question of whether PPEs are sufficient or insufficient, things should be used as per requirement, risk profile,” said the ministry. The ICMR official stated that the rapid testing kits for antibody tests or blood tests have not arrived yet, but they are expected soon

The death toll in the country nears 200, recording 169 deaths and 5,865 Covid-19 cases, which also includes 477 recovered cases.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 16

Woman in 90s donates one month’s pension to fight Covid-19

A 95-year-old woman, resident of Aizawl in Mizoram, has donated her one month’s pension to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19 and has been sowing masks for the frontline workers.

Nghakliani, the widow of a lawmaker of Mizoram donated her late husband’s pension. (Source: Twitter/ Mizoram CM) Nghakliani, the widow of a lawmaker of Mizoram donated her late husband’s pension. (Source: Twitter/ Mizoram CM)

She has donated Rs 14,500 of her late husbands one-month pension, made 30 masks so far and distributed those to nurses and doctors of nursing home in Aizawl. “Here is an incredible story of Pi Nghakliani (95) w/o Pu Lalrinliana (L) Ex-MLA; who’s not just yet done with donating her 1- month pensioner’s salary to the Chief Minister’s RF, yet still sew face masks and handing them out to whoever needs it,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga said. (PTI)

Muslims become pallbearers for Hindu neighbours

Few members of the Muslim community performed the last rites of their 68-year-old Hindu neighbour in Mumbai’s Bandra as the latter’s relatives could not reach his place due to the lockdown. The Muslim neighbours carried the body on their shoulders to the cremation ground while chanting ‘Ram naam satya hai’. The deceased son informed his relatives and friends, however, they were not able to arrive due to the lockdown. “I could not contact my two elder brothers residing in Nalasopara area of neighbouring Palghar district. I informed about my father’s death to my uncles in Rajasthan but they could not move out because of the lockdown,” the son said.

Earlier this week, members of the Muslim community had helped in last rites of their hindu neighbour in Indore. (Source: Twitter/Office of Kamal Nath) Earlier this week, members of the Muslim community had helped in last rites of their hindu neighbour in Indore. (Source: Twitter/Office of Kamal Nath)

In another such incident, in West Bengal’s Malda, members of the Muslim community carried the body of their 90-year-old Hindu neighbour. “Our father died of old age ailments. We were anxious about how to cremate him during the lockdown. None of our relatives would be able to come. Actually, we should not have worried. Our neighbours came forward and everything was carried out smoothly,” said teh deceased’s son.

“No religion is greater than humanity,” Saddam Sheikh, the neighbour said. (PTI)

Telangana woman travels 1,400 km on two-wheeler to bring son home

A mother in Telangana rode nearly 1,400 km on a scooter over three days to bring her son home after he got stuck in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh owing to COVID-19 lockdown. On the morning of April 6, she began the journey and reached Nellore the next day afternoon. She left for home town on the same day along with her son and reached Bodhan on Wednesday evening, Razia said. She had packed ‘rotis’ to keep her from hunger pangs and rode on, making stops at fuel stations and quenching her thirst at certain points all along the way. (PTI)

Retired cop held for delivering liquor in UP’s Etah

A retired policeman from Uttar Pradesh’s district Etah has been arrested for delivering liquor to the doorsteps of people amid a national lockdown. The accused was held with 13 cartons of country-made liquor in Malawan area, said Etah SSP Sunil Kumar Singh, adding he was involved in liquor trade and home delivery of liquor in the district. (PTI)

Researchers make smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals

Researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers.

The dustbin, named Ally, follows voice commands and moves on the predefined paths autonomously inside a controlled environment, the researchers said. The three-feet-tall and 1.5-feet-wide smart container performs contact-less collection by opening its flap automatically, they said. Ally can move to the disposal centre autonomously, dispose the waste and get ready on its own for reuse, according to the researchers.

“In the current situation, a smart dustbin can play a crucial role in collecting waste and leftovers, especially from sensitive areas like quarantined rooms, where appointing a human worker for waste collection and disposal may expose them to infection,” Lovi Raj Gupta, Executive Dean of Science and Technology, LPU said. (PTI)

From ‘GoCoronaGo’ to ‘Sampark-o-Meter’: IISc, IITs develop mobile apps

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have developed several mobile applications to aid the fight against coronavirus in the country including, “GoCoronaGo” and “Sampark-o-Meter”.

“The GoCoronaGo app will help identify people who may have crossed paths with COVID-19 positive individuals or suspects by tracking their interactions in the past using bluetooth and GPS. It uses temporal network analytics in the backend to understand the risk propensity even for distant contacts, understand disease spread and identify high-risk people who are likely to contract and spread the virus,” Tarun Rambha, a faculty member at IISc said.

“The Sampark-o-Meter app generates a ‘risk score’ after considering various factors and can alert people to take precautionary measures including self-isolate or consulting a doctor. The app would facilitate users to estimate corona sampark risk rating,” B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar said. (PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd