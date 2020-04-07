India lockdown diary, Day 14: MP couple names son ‘Lockdown’, Kolkata lawyer ‘curses’ judge with coronavirus and more

View of an empty Red Fort area in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) View of an empty Red Fort area in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 124 in India as the country entered the third week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update on Tuesday. While the number of confirmed cases has jumped to 4789, as many as 352 persons have recovered from the virus. Maharashtra became the first state to report more than 1000 cases after reporting 150 new cases on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with 690 cases. As per the Ministry, a total of 1,07,006 samples have been tested so far.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 14

Chhattisgarh cops don virus-themed outfits to warn lockdown violators

Keeping up with the trend set by Hyderabad’s Police who wore coronavirus-themed headgear to create awareness among people, Chhattisgarh Police went a step further by putting on red virus-themed outfits, mimicking a devil laugh and calling themselves the ‘corona demon’.

Wearing red body suits with coronavirus-like spikes on it, the state police warned those violating the lockdown. The policemen told people that if they unnecessarily step out of their houses, they may carry the virus back home along with them.

District :Raigarh

Chhattisgarh Two cops, wearing virus-look like red-coloured dress can be seen on the roads of Raigarh town, warning those violating the lockdown protocols to contain coronavirus .#COVID2019india@htTweets@ipsvijrk @ipskabra @santosh_IPS2011 @SPRaigarh pic.twitter.com/yycbvhkgKZ — Ritesh Mishra (@riteshmishraht) April 6, 2020

“We introduced the idea because innovations bring a significant change in law enforcement. Everyday, we try to incorporate new ideas to create awareness about coronavirus and encourage people to follow the lockdown for the safety of all,” Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said. So far, there is no coronavirus case in Raigarh, but 4,986 people are kept under home quarantine as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the infection. (PTI)

Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour in MP

Wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus, they helped in making arrangements for the deceased's last rites.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, members of the Muslim community came together to help perform the last rites of their Hindu neighbour as relatives of the deceased could not reach the place due to the nationwide lockdown. Wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus, they helped in making arrangements for the deceased’s last rites and carried the body on their shoulders to the cremation ground located about 2.5 km away from the area, state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

Lauding them, Kamal Nath in a tweet said, “It is really praiseworthy that Muslim community persons along with the old woman’s two sons carried the body on their shoulders for her last rites. This has set an example in society.” “It reflects our Ganga-Jamuni culture and such scenes enhance mutual love and brotherhood,” he added. (PTI)

Kolkata lawyer curses HC judge with Covid-19 after unfavourable verdict

A lawyer cursed a Calcutta High Court judge, swearing he be infected with coronavirus, provoking the judge to recommend contempt action against him. Bijoy Adhikary, the advocate, appeared before the court to seek a stay on the auction of a bus of his client by a nationalised bank for default in loan repayment. The court, however, refused to grant an urgent hearing, noting the bus had been seized by the bank on January 15. The furious lawyer threw tantrums and thumped the table and banged the microphone on it.

People queue up for food items at Beliaghata, Sunday.

Justice Dipankar Datta admonished the lawyer for failing to uphold the dignity of the court and acting in a manner “not behaving a member of the noble profession,” while directing him to reply to the contempt rule within a fortnight from the date on which it is served upon him. “Adhikary was warned to behave but instead of heeding to such warning, he was heard to say that my future shall be doomed by him and for such purpose, he cursed that I be infected by the coronavirus,” Justice Datta noted in the order. (PTI)

MP couple names son ‘Lockdown’ to hail fight against COVID-19

A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district has named their newborn son as “Lockdown” to celebrate the “collective resolve” shown by people of the country to defeat coronavirus on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The boy was born to Raghunath Mali and his 24-year-old wife Manju, both residents of Bachheri village in Sheopur district, at a private hospital on April 6. When asked about the reason behind naming his son as “Lockdown”, Mali, a farmer, said it would forever remind them about this unprecedented period.

Baba Sehgal out with new virus-themed music video

Musician Baba Sehgal has come up with a new song on fighting the coronavirus titled ‘Rab Rakha‘, promoting “self-isolation”, “vegetarian food”. In the song, he urges people to stay home and not break the chain. It also requests everyone to adopt the Indian salutation to greet each other to protect themselves against the highly contagious virus. This is not Sehgal’s first virus-themed music. Earlier, he had released a song titled ‘Namaste‘ after he saw Prince Charles doing the traditional Indian greeting ‘Namaste’ on TV. (PTI)

Railway cop sings Bhojpuri song to spread awareness on COVID-19 in Gorakhpur

A Railway policeman posted in a district in Uttar Pradesh sang a Bhojpuri song in an attempt to spread awareness on the Covid-19. Jan Jan curfew lagai ho, corona toh ke jai ke padi (curfew is followed by everyone and corona you will have to retreat), is the song penned by post incharge Akshay Kumar Mishra.

The song conveys to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus. “The song is written by me and I took the tune from a popular Bhojpuri folk. Bhojpuri is spoken and understood in this area so I decided to create awareness with the song,” Mishra said. “I hope my song would create awareness and even if it makes a little difference, I’ll be blessed,” he said. (PTI)

Jammu man sent to isolation for spitting on road

A Jammu and Kashmir administration employee was sent to a quarantine centre for blowing his nose and spitting on the road. He works as an accountant in the civil secretariat in the Valley and had gone to meet a relative in Paloura on the outskirts of the city when he was nabbed, officials said.

Seeing him blow his nose, neighbours panicked and immediately called the police, which rushed to the spot with a medical team and a magistrate. He was immediately taken to a quarantine facility set up at the IIT hostel in the Janipur area and his samples taken for a coronavirus test. The employee told police officials he had an itch in his nose and nothing more. (PTI)

Lockdown leading to subtle behavioral changes in stray dogs: Experts

Dog Lover feeding stray dogs at a city street during lockdown lucknow on wednesday,due to lockdown condition stray animals are suffering without food.

Unaccustomed to deserted streets, stray dogs have plunged into a state of confusion. Animal rights campaigner Sangeeta Dogra said stray dogs in her locality had left the area due to the lockdown. “They are clueless and confused as to why there are no humans on the roads,” she said.

“Because people are not on the streets anymore and there is scarcity of food, dogs may start competing with one another for food,” said Akansha Yadav — founder of Pawtricks, a canine training and consulting firm.

However, sharing a different viewpoint, who runs a dog training school in Chattarpur, said hostility towards humans builds up when there are too many people around not letting them scavenge. It leads to frustration among dogs. “Right now, there are no cars, there are no people to shoo them away, to beat them up,” Khan said. “So, they are lot more comfortable and happier. It is more of celebratory period for them, as humans have always been a bad intervention.” (PTI)

