India lockdown diary, Day 13: Villagers take out ‘havan yatra’ on tractor-trolley; banker’s ‘creative’ method to disinfect cheque and more

With the country entering Day 13 of the three-week lockdown, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4,067 Monday. A total 109 people have so far died of COVID-19 infection, according to Union Health Ministry data, giving the disease a fatality rate of about 2.7. The largest number of cases was in Maharashtra (690), followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (503). Over 80 per cent of these cases have been reported from 62 districts across India. Top government sources said restrictions are likely to continue in these districts even after the nationwide 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. Follow LIVE Updates

About 63 per cent of those who died of COVID-19 were of 60 years of age or above, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday. Briefing the press, he also said that among the deaths recorded 86% were of people with co-morbidities. More than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country till now, a Home Ministry official said.

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 13

As over 23 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi, the shortage of PPE kits remains a worry for the state government. There was also a Twitter exchange between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Monday in this regard.

Responding to Gambhir’s offer to the Delhi government to make use of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds to buy PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment), Kejriwal said the lack of availability of the kits, not money, was hindering the procurement process.

“Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but the availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u,” Kejriwal tweeted.

As the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) gradually migrate classes online, many institutes have discovered that about 10 per cent of their students are not equipped to access such instruction from home. All schools and higher education institutions are closed in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Except IIT-Kharagpur, all older IITs have sent students home.

IITs in Kanpur, Guwahati, Delhi and Mumbai had recently sought feedback from students on the quality of internet access available with them to ascertain whether everyone will be able to participate in the online learning exercise. Officials of the above institutes told The Indian Express that about 10 per cent to 15 per cent had reported issues ranging from poor connectivity to insufficient data plan for downloading video lectures.

The idea of a walk-in sample kiosk was converted into a realistic and practical model by a team of doctors and officials at the Kalamassery Medical College. The idea of a walk-in sample kiosk was converted into a realistic and practical model by a team of doctors and officials at the Kalamassery Medical College.

Drawing inspiration from South Korea’s highly praised drive-through testing centres for Covid-19 that helped the country flatten the curve and reduce the rate of community spread, a district administration in Kerala has devised an innovative model that can make swab sample collection a faster and safe process.

The Ernakulam district authorities, in conjunction with the state health department, Monday unveiled a ‘walk-in sample kiosk’ (WISK) model through which health workers can take swab or blood samples from a potentially-positive person within two minutes. This is the first time such a model is being implemented in the country.

Banker’s ‘creative’ method to disinfect cheque leaves netizens impressed

The Ludhiana police booked a man on the charges of sedition after he allegedly posted on social media that there were ‘no ventilators in Ludhiana district to treat patients’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. An FIR was registered against Simranjit Singh of Dharampura area.

Investigating officer in the case, ASI Surjit Singh, said the man had posted on Facebook that ‘there is not even a single ventilator in Ludhiana district to treat coronavirus patients’.

A view of the isolation coach readied by Indian Railways. (Source: Indian Railways) A view of the isolation coach readied by Indian Railways. (Source: Indian Railways)

The Indian Railways has converted as many as 2,500 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients, the ministry announced on Monday. The coaches have a combined capacity of at least 40,000 beds, it added.

“In times of lockdown, when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalised and rotated, different zones of Railways have almost done an impossible task of so many conversions in such a small span of time,” a statement by the ministry said.

The ministry said that an average of 375 coaches are being converted into isolation wards in a day. “The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country,” it added.

While people have been forced to stay indoors due to the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, there are several essential services, including banks, that remain operational.

And as social distancing is the buzzword to avoid the spread of the virus, an employee of Bank of Baroda has come up with an innovative idea as a precautionary measure to not contract the virus. Though it isn’t clear whether or not his method is effective, it has clearly impressed many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The clip shows the cashier taking a cheque through a window using a tong and then he uses a steam iron to disinfect the cheque. Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, “I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!”

“The havan will purify the air which will help in keeping the coronavirus away from the village,” said former village sarpanch of Gorakhpur village, Jagga Jaildar. On Sunday, residents of the village took out a ‘havan yatra’ — havan with chanting of mantras in a tractor-trolley as it went around each street of the village, aiming to purify the air.

In battle against the coronavirus, villagers said, the havan would create a “medicinal atmosphere and reduce the bacterial count”. They also believe the smoke from the havan-kund acts as “pesticide” for the surrounding area. Most importantly, the former sarpanch pointed out that norms of social distancing were adhered to during the havan exercise.

