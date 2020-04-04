India lockdown diary Day 11: Maharashtra CM’s warning on lifting curbs; Sourav Ganguly helps feed 10,000; and more

The iconic Red Fort in Delhi has seen no visitors since the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The iconic Red Fort in Delhi has seen no visitors since the nationwide lockdown (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

As India entered Day 11 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday cautioned that the lifting of lockdown will depend on how well people comply. Meanwhile, the government started deliberating on the way forward, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing adequate supply of PPEs and ventilators, as cases across the country crossed 3,000, while 13 new fatalities took the death toll to 75.

Here is a curated list of striking stories that happened across the country on Day 11

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the decision to lift the lockdown after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives of maintaining social distancing and staying inside their homes.

“The lockdown will end on April 14 and what is to be done afterwards depends on the people and how strictly people follow the government directives,” said CM Thackeray while addressing the state through social media platforms.

As the total number of novel coronavirus cases across the country near 3,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday chaired a meeting of Empowered Groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the nation.

During the meeting, PM Modi took stock of countrywide preparedness regarding the availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training, Office of the PM tweeted.

Explained At present, over half of the world’s population is under lockdown. Residents of Delhi, which is otherwise one of the most polluted cities in the world are breathing the cleanest air the city has seen during this time in over five years. But while the air may be getting cleaner, the lockdowns are not exactly good news for climate change research, which is witnessing setbacks in the form of funding cuts, cancelled climate conferences and reduced political will to tackle climate change.

An undertrial, who was recently released on parole in move to de-congest jails in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, stabbed a policeman’s wife to death and also injured his son on Saturday.

“The accused, Navin Gotafode, attacked Constable Ashok Mule’s wife in the Nandanvan locality of the city with knife after she refused to allow him to meet her son, also named Navin, around 10.30 am. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar told The Indian Express.

Two tipplers in Kottaipattinam town near Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu died on Friday after consuming shaving lotion with a soft drink as a substitute for alcohol. The sale of alcohol is suspended in the state in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Kottaipattinam police, Anwar Raja (34), Arun Pandian (29) and Hasan Maideen (31) belonging to the fishing community were depressed due to the non-availability of alcohol in their town. To overcome this situation, on Thursday evening the trio had consumed shaving lotion with a soft drink as a substitute for alcohol. They had been lying unconscious till Friday morning and were rushed to a nearby government hospital where Pandian and Maideen they were declared dead.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has registered an FIR against a student for allegedly trying to violate lockdown imposed due to Covid-19, by trying to go out of the campus.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

In the second week of the lockdown, apart from spending time with their parents in playing different games, children and teenagers of Desai ni Pol in Khadia area of Ahmedabad have also started making spending around 2 hours a day studying online with the help of their respective teachers.

“We have started studying online. My college is also providing online material so I study accordingly,” says Yesha Desai, a third-year college student from the Pol.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday extended a helping hand to ISKCON’s Kolkata centre, enabling them to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day.

These r difficult times.A small contribution to the society from SGF to serve people..Thank you to state and central government and all social workers who are endlessly trying to help the people of our country..we will get thru this @MamataOfficial @narendramodi @bcci pic.twitter.com/cy1nIovcXb — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 4, 2020

The Kolkata ISKCON was feeding 10,000 people daily, before.Wearing all protective gears such as mask and gloves, the former India captain visited the ISKCON city centre and promised support.

Lockdown: Woman ‘tears off’ constable’s uniform after police stops her for roaming around

A woman allegedly “tore off” a woman constable’s uniform and manhandled her after police personnel enquired about her venturing out during the lockdown in Bahadurgarh town in Haryana, a police official said on Saturday. The woman lived in a nearby area and told the police team on duty that she does not care about the lockdown and be allowed to pass through, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bahadurgarh, Ajaib Singh said over the phone. “As the lockdown is on, police personnel on duty stopped the woman, who was on foot, and asked the purpose of her venturing out of her home. Without any provocation, she started hitting a woman constable and hurled abuses at her,” he said. (PTI)

Patnaik gets PETA award for allocating funds to feed community animals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been conferred with an award by animal rights body PETA India for allocating funds to feed community animals in Odisha during the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. It comes after the state government sanctioned Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in five municipal corporations and all 48 municipalities as they are struggling to find food during the lockdown.

Thanks @PETAIndia for the recognition. In this distressing times, the usual activities of taking care of community animals, dependant on us, has taken a back seat. I appeal everyone to support lives near us during these hard times. #OdishaCareshttps://t.co/KTeD3Uv8Xv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 3, 2020

Recognising his efforts, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India announced the ‘Hero to Animals Award’ for Patnaik. He received a framed certificate and a letter of appreciation, it said in a statement.

Patnaik thanked the PETA India for the recognition and appealed to everyone to be compassionate and support lives near us during these hard times.

Glimpses of Day 11 of India lockdown

Docked buses on an empty road on Saturday during the lockdown at Sangamwadi, Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Docked buses on an empty road on Saturday during the lockdown at Sangamwadi, Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Residents of Chunabhatti in Mumbai place a barrier in view of the lockdown. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Residents of Chunabhatti in Mumbai place a barrier in view of the lockdown. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

