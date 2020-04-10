India lockdown diary, Day 17: Prison inmates make gowns for medicos, IIT makes UV ‘trunk’ to sanitise items and more

A decision on extending the lockdown is expected to be taken any day now as India scales up its fight against the coronavirus. A decision on extending the lockdown is expected to be taken any day now as India scales up its fight against the coronavirus.

With 678 new cases and 33 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 6,760 with the death toll at 206. In a routine press briefing on the coronavirus situation across the country, the health ministry said that domestic necessity of Hydroxychloroquine drug is the priority of the government and that India has 3.38 crore tablets of the drug available which is triple the requirement for the country.

Later today, the Punjab government announced that it will be extending the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers. Punjab has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 132 so far with 11 deaths.

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 97, 200 with 1,619,495 cases worldwide. Italy has lost the most number of people to the virus (18,279), followed by United States (16,686), Spain (15,843) and France (12,210).

Here is a curated list of some striking stories from across the country on Day 16

Razia drove 1,400 km on her scooty from Bodhan in Nizamabad in Telangana to Razia drove 1,400 km on her scooty from Bodhan in Nizamabad in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana, 48-year-old Razia Begum drove 1,400 km on her scooty from Bodhan in Nizamabad in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and back to bring back her son who was stranded at a friend’s house. Her son, 19-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, a student at Narayana Medical Academy at Hyderabad, had gone with his classmate to Rehmatabad in Nellore on March 12, before the lockdown was announced.

On Sunday, April 5, with the prospect of the lockdown getting extended, Razia Begum decided to go to Nellore and bring back her son. “I had no option but to go on my scooty. Hiring a car was out of the question as no one was interested and besides, if I was travelling in a car the chances of being allowed by police on the highway were bleak,” Begum said.

In early February, when a medical student who returned from Wuhan in China tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala’s Alappuzha, health officials in the district scrambled to contain the infection. For the next few days, a control cell was opened at the collectorate where the district surveillance officer placed daily phone calls to those under quarantine and checked up on their symptoms.

In a matter of days, the number of people under home quarantine rose exponentially, from 200 to nearly 6,000. It was at this juncture that the district authorities led by collector M Anjana began pondering about exploring technology to optimise the surveillance data and thus reach a larger section of the quarantined population. That's how they connected with Billion Lives, a Kochi-based technology firm who in turn familiarised them about a product they had devised with the help of interactive voice response (IVR) system.

In a matter of days, the number of people under home quarantine rose exponentially, from 200 to nearly 6,000. It was at this juncture that the district authorities led by collector M Anjana began pondering about exploring technology to optimise the surveillance data and thus reach a larger section of the quarantined population. That’s how they connected with Billion Lives, a Kochi-based technology firm who in turn familiarised them about a product they had devised with the help of interactive voice response (IVR) system.

IIT develops UV-technology fitted ‘trunk’ to sanitise grocery items, currency notes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and currency notes be put in it to sanitise them and aid the fight against COVID-19.

A trunk that kills #CoronaVirus!

Fantastic product made by @iitrpr team that can be used to sanitise all items brought home from the outside like grocery, vegetables, milk, & our personal things which we take outside like wallet, wristwatch, mobile phone, etc. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/QEga6C0LS8 — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) April 8, 2020

“The fight against corona pandemic, will not end just with social distancing and not stepping out. In the coming days and weeks, it will be extremely important to be cautious with everything possible. We have developed a device which looks like any trunk in our home, and we recommend it be placed at doorsteps or maybe somewhere closer to the entry,” said Naresh Rakha, Senior Scientific Officer at IIT Ropar

The team recommends that all items coming from outside including currency notes, vegetables, milk packets, any items ordered through delivery, wristwatch, wallets, mobile phones or any documents be placed in the trunk before being used.

After masks, prison inmates produce gowns for medicos

After raising production of face-masks to fight coronavirus, the tailoring unit at the Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram has started making uniforms and gowns for doctors and paramedical personnel.

The prison has already received an order from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for making uniforms and gowns for their staff. The hospital has placed an urgent order for 500 gowns.

Facebook sues Indian techie for running deceptive ads, fake news on coronavirus

Facebook on Friday filed a lawsuit against an Indian man for running a software company that pushed deceptive advertisements and misinformation about coronavirus outbreak on social media platforms by bypassing its advertising review process.

The suit, filed in federal court in California, alleges that Basant Gajjar’s company LeadCloak provided ad-cloaking software designed to sneak fake news and scams related to COVID-19, cryptocurrency, diet pills and more past Facebook and Instagram’s automated advertising review process.

In Jharkhand’s, administration organise online competitions to keep people busy

In Jharkhand, the district administration of Dumka has introduced online competitions to keep the morale of the people high during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

People are given tasks through the district administration’s social media page every morning. Competitors after completing their tasks upload the pictures on the district administration’s social media page and the winner’s name is announced the following day.

As temples shut doors, priests in Neemsar reach out to needy with food

The country-wide lockdown has forced shut doors of temples in the pilgrim destination of Neemsar in UP’s Sitapur district but on Tuesdays and Saturdays hundreds of needy line up to take packets of essentials being distributed by temple authorities.

Though authorities are doing their bit to reach out to the poor, the priests themselves are about how they will sustain themselves if the lockdown is not lifted on April 14. “We have arrangements till April 14 but after this period if the lockdown is not lifted we will see how we can continue with this. We pray to Lord Hanuman that situation due to coronavirus comes under control and the lockdown is lifted,” the Mahant said.

India lockdown, Day 17: At a glance

People maintain social distancing at a market in Shimla.

A priest in Lucknow conducts online prayers.

