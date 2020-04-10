Lockdown should continue, Punjab will allow district-wise relief to farmers: CM Amarinder

Punjab government health wing workers sanitise residential colonies in Mohali. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi). Punjab government health wing workers sanitise residential colonies in Mohali. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi).

With several states indicating extending the lockdown beyond April 14, Punjab Chief Minsiter Amarinder Singh Friday, too, said the lockdown should continue, noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are “horrendous and frightening”.

“Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening,” he said, adding that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.

In a press conference via video, he said a decision whether Punjab will extend the lockdown will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet later this evening.

Keeping in mind the present harvesting season, Singh said Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers so as to allow them harvesting of Rabi crop. He said the state was expecting a bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat and is making arrangements for harvest of the crop.

Quoting a PGIMER study by Department of Community Medicine, Singh said “….COVID19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 per cent of population would be infected.” Citing the study, he added, the virus can infect up to 87 per cent of population of Punjab and other states.

“The only good thing about coronavirus is that the drugs supply line has been broken,” he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said there have been some cases of community transmission in Punjab as there are 27 positive cases from among the Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

