Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ on COVID-19; Trump says quarantine ‘not necessary’

Migrant workers at the Maharashtra – Gujarat Border trying to commute back home because of coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Migrant workers at the Maharashtra – Gujarat Border trying to commute back home because of coronavirus pandemic. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: As the number of positive coronavirus cases crosses the 900-mark in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today focus on the COVID-19 situation in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address to the nation. This is the prime minister’s first radio address during the three-week shutdown implemented to tackle the spread of the infection. In India, there are 918 cases, with 19 deaths.

In the United States, where more than 2,000 people including an infant have succumbed to the infection, President Donald Trump has backed away from calling for for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a ‘strong Travel Advisory’ be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife who had tested positive for the virus says she has recovered. Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or trains

A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in China’s Wuhan city, the originating point of the coronavirus pandemic, has been reportedly identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19. The COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ believes she got the disease from a toilet she shared with meat sellers in the market and that the death toll could have been lower if the government had “acted sooner”. Globally, over 6.6 lakh people are infected and nearly 31,000 killed. (Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown)