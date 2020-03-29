Coronavirus Latest LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ on COVID-19; Trump says quarantine ‘not necessary’

Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: As the number of positive coronavirus cases crosses the 900-mark in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today focus on the COVID-19 situation in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address to the nation. This is the prime minister’s first radio address during the three-week shutdown implemented to tackle the spread of the infection. In India, there are 918 cases, with 19 deaths.
In the United States, where more than 2,000 people including an infant have succumbed to the infection, President Donald Trump has backed away from calling for for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a ‘strong Travel Advisory’ be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife who had tested positive for the virus says she has recovered. Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or trains
A 57-year-old female shrimp seller in China’s Wuhan city, the originating point of the coronavirus pandemic, has been reportedly identified as one of the first victims of COVID-19. The COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ believes she got the disease from a toilet she shared with meat sellers in the market and that the death toll could have been lower if the government had “acted sooner”. Globally, over 6.6 lakh people are infected and nearly 31,000 killed. (Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown)
China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travelers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Sunday. In the last seven days, China has reported 313 imported cases of coronavirus but only 6 confirmed cases of domestic transmission, data from the National Health Commission showed. Most of those imported cases have involved Chinese returning home from abroad. Airlines have been ordered to sharply cut international flights from Sunday. And restrictions on foreigners entering the country went into effect on Saturday. (Reuters)
While the current pandemic is unprecedented, considering the scale of the ensuing countrywide lockdown, India has battled several epidemic situations, with each testing the country’s health systems — from the suspected pneumonic plague of September 1994 to the Nipah outbreaks of 2018 and 2019, besides the pandemic influenza H1N1, bird flu or A(H5N1), the Zika virus outbreak, as well as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus or MERS, Congo fever and a few others. A look at some of these epidemics and the lessons that were drawn
A group of 272 Indians stranded in Iran arrived at Jodhpur today. Most passengers are pilgrims from Ladakh and Kashmir and students. They will be moved to Army Wellness Facility Centre at Jodhpur. Iran is one of the worst affected countries with over 20680 positive cases and 1685 deaths thus far. There were about 1000 pilgrims in addition to other Indian diaspora stranded there.
