India coronavirus lockdown guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not

India lockdown guidelines: A day after extending the lockdown to May 3, the government Wednesday released revised guidelines under which activities like agriculture, IT, e-commerce and inter-state transport will be allowed to “mitigate hardships to public.”

Under the revised guidelines, which come into effect from April 20, the exemptions from the lockdown have also been granted to all health services, financial services, MNREGA works, public utilities, the supply of goods, e-commerce and cargo services. The government has also made face masks mandatory in public as well as work spaced and also emphasised on practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic rose to 377 and the total number of infections crossed the 11,000-mark in India to reach 11,439

Here’s what the MHA guidelines said:

What is allowed

Health sector

All health services and the social sector to remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance

Chemists, pharmacies, veterinary hospitals to remain open. Manufacturing units of drugs, medical equipment, construction of media infrastructure to be allowed.

Farming sector

Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional.

Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed.

Operation of the fishing, aquaculture industry. Movement of fish products now allowed.

Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with maximum of 50 per cent worker.

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products.

Operation of animal husbandry farm.

Operation of animal shelter homes

Financial sector:

The important components of the financial sector, e.g., RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional

SEBI, and capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

IRDAI and Insurance companies

Social sector

Operation of homes for children, mentally disabled, senior citizens, destitutes

Operation of Anganwadis, observation homes. Disbursement of social security measures

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Public utilities

Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/UT levels

Postal services, including post offices

Operations at municipal, local body levels

Telecommunications and internet

Transport and Goods

Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential.

Operation of railways, airports, seaports for transport of good and cargo movement

Operation of land ports for transport of essential services

Movement of all trucks with two drivers and one helper

Essential services

All facilities in supply chain of essential goods.

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. No restriction on timing. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Print and electronic media.

E-commerce operations, couriers services are allowed

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Data and call centers for Government activities only.

Hotels, home stays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

Services provided by self-employed persons like electrician, plumber

Industries

In addition to manufacturing of essential goods and rural industries, establishments engaged in production of coal, mine, mineral, packaging material, jute, brick kilns

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control will be allowed in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging can resume.

Construction

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects

Construction of renewable energy products

Others

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster management and Early Warning Agencies

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services

All other departments of State/UT to work with restricted staff

What is not allowed

The activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events; and opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.

In containment zones, no unchecked inward/ outward movement of population would be allowed, except for maintaining essential services, i.e., medical emergencies and law & order duties, and government business continuity.

All educational institutions to remain shut

Gatherings of more than five persons has been banned. Spitting in public has been made punishable with a fine, and the ban of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc has been strictly imposed.

Penalities

The MHA has said action will be taken under Section 51 to 60 of the Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if any individual is found in violation of the guidelines.

