COVID-19 tracker: Cases cross 5,000 in India, New York sees maximum deaths in US

COVID-19 tracker: A door-to-door survey was conducted by Civic health officials at the Bhavanipeth area in Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) COVID-19 tracker: A door-to-door survey was conducted by Civic health officials at the Bhavanipeth area in Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: As India enters its 15th day of the 21-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the total number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday crossed the 5000-mark to reach 5,194 including 149 deaths and 401 people who have been treated and discharged. India has reported over 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. In this last make-or-break week, the government is preparing to massively scale up testing for COVID-19 over the next few days, which will be the deciding factor in finalising if the lockdown will continue. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected State with 1097 confirmed cases including the 79 cured cases and 64 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (709 cases and 7 deaths) and Delhi (597 cases and 9 deaths).

Globally, the deaths toll rose to 82,119 on Wednesday, while the total numbers of infections have crossed 1.4 million at 1,430,141 including 300,000 who have been cured, according to the data by John Hopkins University. While Italy remains at the top in the numbers of deaths at 17,127, the United States has reported the highest number of infections at 398,809.

Follow Coronavirus LIVE news updates

Here is a list of COVID-19 deaths and cases in India (state-wise) and across the globe (country-wise):

Maharashtra — 64 deaths, 1,097 cases

The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,097 on Wednesday including the 79 who have been cured. So far, 64 people have died of coronavirus in the state, which has recorded the maximum number of cases.

Madhya Pradesh — 13 deaths, 229 cases

Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 229 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths so far. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Indore.

Overall data by the health ministry. Overall data by the health ministry.

Gujarat —13 dead, 190 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 190 on Tuesday. The state has so far reported 13 deaths due to the disease

Rajasthan — 349 infections, six deaths

Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 349. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state.

Tamil Nadu — 7 deaths, 709 infections

The number of cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 709 on Wednesday and the death toll soared to seven in the state.

Assam—27 cases

The total number of cases in Assam rose to 27 after one more positive case was detected from Dhubri District.

Himachal Pradesh — 1 death, 20 cases

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 20, among whom one person has died and one has recovered.

Quarantine facilities area in Narela, Delhi where the coronavirus suspected have been put in isolation Quarantine facilities area in Narela, Delhi where the coronavirus suspected have been put in isolation

Jharkhand — 4 positive cases

Jharkhand reported its fourth coronavirus case on Monday. Since then, no new cases have been reported from the state as of now.

Manipur—Two cases

While a 23-year-old Manipuri girl has recovered from the novel coronavirus, a 65-year-old Muslim devotee who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi remains in an isolation ward of the Imphal-based hospital. Manipur has two COVID-19 cases so far.

Punjab — Seven deaths, 95 infections

In Punjab, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached to 95, while seven people have died. So far, coronavirus cases have been reported from 14 districts of the state and seven deaths have been reported due to the virus while four patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

A list of total deaths and the number of people who have recovered worldwide. (Source: John Hopkins University data) A list of total deaths and the number of people who have recovered worldwide. (Source: John Hopkins University data)

Andhra Pradesh — Four dead, 306 cases

A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 306 while the active cases remained at 305.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands — 10 cases

A total of 10 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Island as of today.

Bihar — One death, 38 cases

One person has died in Bihar so far and the state has reported 38 infections so far.

Total confirmed cases worldwide. (Source: John Hopkins University data) Total confirmed cases worldwide. (Source: John Hopkins University data)

Chhattisgarh — nine out of 10 recovered

Of the 10 COVID-19 patients reported so far in Chhattisgarh, nine have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Delhi — Nine deaths, 597 cases

Two more people have died in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to nine. On the other hand, the number of positive cases has reached 597 including the 21 who have been discharged

Goa — Seven cases

Goa has reported seven coronavirus positive cases as of today.

Haryana — Three death, 175 cases

Haryana has reported three deaths and 175 cases so far, out of which 28 have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir — Two deaths, 120 cases

Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir and the state has reported 120 cases so far. While Ladakh has reported 24 (10 have recovered) cases so far.

Karnataka — Four deaths, 200 infections

Four people have died in Karnataka and the state has 200 infections as of now.

Kerala — Two deaths, 406 cases

Kerala has reported two deaths and 327 positive coronavirus cases so far.

Odisha — One death, 44 cases

Odisha has reported one death while as many as 44 positive cases have been reported from Odisha, according to the health ministry. Out of this, only two have recovered.

Puducherry — Six cases

Puducherry has reported five positive cases so far.

Telangana — Seven deaths, 399 cases

Seven people have died in Telangana and the state has reported 399 cases so far.

Uttarakhand — 36 cases

Uttarakhand has reported 36 infections so far out of which five have been treated and discharged.

Uttar Pradesh — Three deaths, 347 infections

Uttar Pradesh has reported three deaths so far. Out of 347 infections, 326 are active cases and 21 people have recovered.

West Bengal — Five deaths, 112 infections

In West Bengal, the death toll rose to five on Wednesday and the total number of COVID-19 infections soared to 112 including the 13 cured patients.

Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case of the infection each.

Here’s is a list of countries which have reported maximum number of COVID-19 deaths and infections:

On the international front, the US has the highest number of infections at 398,809 with 138,836 reported cases in New York, followed by Spain (141,942), Italy (135,586) and France (110,070). However, Italy has reported the most deaths at 17,127, followed by Spain (14,045), France (10,328) and the UK (6,159).

Cumulative confirmed cases. (Source: John Hopkins University data) Cumulative confirmed cases. (Source: John Hopkins University data)

Italy — 17,127 deaths, 135,586 cases

Italy, which has seen the worst casualties, has reported 17,127 deaths, while over 1.3 lakh people have been infected by the epidemic in the country so far.

Spain — 14,045 deaths, 141,942 cases

Spain is at number two in terms of the number of deaths across the world with 14,045 casualties so far. The country has 141,942 positive cases out of which 43,208 have recovered.

France — 10,328 deaths, 110,070 cases

France has reported maximum number of deaths after Italy and Spain. While the total number of positive COVID_19 cases in the country stands at 110,070.

United Kingdom — 6,159 deaths, 55,949 cases

Over 6,000 people have died in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus epidemic so far. Also, 55, 949 people are battling with the virus as of now.

United States — Over 12,000 deaths, 398,809 cases

Over 12,000 people have died in the United States, with New York reporting the maximum casualties at 4,009. Also, the country has reported 398,809 cases so far of which 22,224 people have recovered.

Iran — 3,872 deaths, 62,589 cases

In Iran, 3,872 people have died and 62, 589 people are battling with the epidemic. Around 27,000 people have recovered in the country.

China — 3,213 deaths, 82,758 cases

China, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, stands at 3,213 deaths and 82,758 positive cases so far.

Germany — 2,016 deaths, 107,663 cases

Germany, on the other hand, has 107,663 positive cases (fifth from top in the number of cases) and around 2,000 people have died here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd