India COVID-19 Tracker: India extends lockdown till May 3 as cases cross 10,000-mark; trains, flights suspended

Coronavirus India Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended the lockdown by an additional 19 days till May 3 and said any decision on easing restrictions would be taken after April 20, based on a specific epidemiological assessment of the situation. PM Modi’s address came on a day when India’s coronavirus cases rose beyond 10,000 to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 discharged patients and 339 deaths.

Fresh cases have been reported in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra today.

Announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, the prime minister in his fourth address to the nation did not mention about any economic package or plan but said that detailed guidelines on how to go about the continuing battle against the pandemic will be released on Wednesday.

Stressing that stringent rules are in place till April 20, the PM said, “Till April 20, we will monitor how well the districts are doing. In places where the situation is improving, few relaxations will be made.”

PM Modi also hinted that the priority would be towards easing the hardships for daily wage earners, the farm sector and essential services.

The PM said the strict lockdown over the next six days was to arrest the transmission of the virus to green areas, where there are few or no cases, to minimize the emergence of newer hotspots in areas with disease outbreak. He also said that while the lockdown have had huge economic costs, it was also helpful in saving millions of lives. “We applied holistic, integrated approach in timely manner,” he said.

Thanking the people for their co-operation, the prime minister said, “There’s a line in the Constitution that reads ‘We the People.’ This is what it signifies. The co-operation and patience shown by the citizens is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.” After his address, the prime minister changed his twitter bio picture to him wearing a homemade mask.

PM also listed seven tasks, for which he sought co-operation from the country in the battle against COVID-19. “We need to follow these seven tasks till May 3.” The seven tasks mentioned by PM Modi are as follows

* Take care of elderly

* Practice social distancing

* Follow AYUSH ministry tips to boost immunity

* Download Aarogya Setu app

* Look after the needy

* Don’t sack people from jobs

* Respect COVID-19 fighters

The Indian Railways has also extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3. The railways said no advance booking of train tickets will be allowed till further notice. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights will also remain suspended till May 3.

Explained Should gloves be worn when outdoors? Gloves are necessary for COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers; there is still no recommendation that the general public should wear them. Many experts quoted by international media have said gloves should only be worn to protect healthcare workers from the fluids of an infected person. When dealing with a patient, a new pair of sterile gloves should be used.

A man wearing a mask in North 24 Pargana district, Barasat. A man wearing a mask in North 24 Pargana district, Barasat.

Minutes after PM’s address, the Congress termed it as rhetoric and hollow on specifics, with a Shakespearean reference that it was “like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark”. “A lot of talk has taken place. But, where is the roadmap to fight corona,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country,” he said on Twitter.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in a video message thanked those on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic. “What can be more patriotic that all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers, and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits,” Sonia Gandhi said, urging people to “follow the lockdown, respect the COVID-19 fighters and adhere to the social distancing norms”.

Gandhi also stressed that Congress supports the nation in the fight against the virus. “I want to assure you all that whether the Congress is in government or is in opposition, it is with you in this fight. I have firm belief that with great determination we will soon come out of the tragedy,” she said. After her video, BJP president J P Nadda thanked Gandhi in a tweet asking her to take care of her health.

As the lockdown is extended by 19 days, a number of states are bracing to deal with thousands of anxious and restless migrants, stranded in shelter homes and makeshift homes without much money and ration.

of anxious and restless migrants, stranded in shelter homes and makeshift homes without much money and ration. While Maharashtra accounts for almost half the total COVID-19 deaths in the country, Chandrapur district, which shares a border with Nagpur (29 cases) in the north and Yavatmal (4 cases) in the west, has reported no cases so far. Here is how it has managed to remain unaffected.

The Maharashtra government has decided to offer hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a preventive measure against the virus in Dharavi and other hotspots. While the Mumbai Police started last week, Rajasthan announced on Saturday that the anti-malarial drug, whose efficacy against COVID-19 is contested, would be given to policemen deployed in hot zones.

Two families of Birwani district in Madhya Pradesh planning to return to their hometown on Monday night were stopped by government officers on Pune-Satara road. Two families of Birwani district in Madhya Pradesh planning to return to their hometown on Monday night were stopped by government officers on Pune-Satara road.

How coronavirus attacks, step by step: It is still a ‘novel’ coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the emerging picture has given researchers clues about how to target it. A look at its structure, how it infects, and the behaviours scientists hope to block. Read our explainer.

It is possible for a pregnant woman who is positive for COVID-19 to pass on the virus to her child, the ICMR has said, laying down norms both for the care of the mother and the child in such instances. The guidelines also call for the use of personal protective equipment for hospital staff, especially at the time of delivery.

for the use of personal protective equipment for hospital staff, especially at the time of delivery. The Aarogya Setu app launched by the Centre earlier this month, which has clocked over 1.5 crore downloads within two weeks of going live, might soon be made into an e-pass for movement of citizens. Legal experts have raised a number of privacy-related concerns with the app.

An announcement regarding spraying as a preventive measure against coronavirus in New Delhi. An announcement regarding spraying as a preventive measure against coronavirus in New Delhi.

