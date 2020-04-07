India COVID-19 tracker: 117 deaths, 4,421 cases — state wise list of casualties and infections

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 117. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) The death toll due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 117. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

India Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: As India completes two weeks in lockdown, the total number of COVID-19 infections stand at 4,421. Of this 325 people have recovered. According to the health ministry, the toll has reached 117 in the country. Maharashtra remains the worst affected states with 891 confirmed cases and 45 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (621 cases and 6 deaths) and Delhi (525 cases and 7 deaths).

India, meanwhile today, moved to partially lift the ban on exports of the anti-malaria drug. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the anti-malaria drug would be supplied to “some countries” which are “badly affected” by COVID-19, adding that the government will first ensure adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of the people our country.

Here is a state-wise list of the number of deaths and infections across the country as of today:

Maharashtra — 45 deaths, 890 cases

As many as 33 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total cases in the state to 891, a health official said. So far, 45 people have died of coronavirus while 42 people have been discharged after recovery in Maharashtra, which has recorded the maximum number of cases.

Madhya Pradesh — 18 deaths, 268 cases

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Out of the total 268 coronavirus cases in the state, maximum 151 have been reported from Indore. So far, 18 people have died, including 13 from Indore, two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.

Gujarat —12 dead, 165 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat jumped to 165 on Tuesday, with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection in the state, an official said.The state has so far reported 12 deaths due to the disease

Rajasthan — 325 infections, six deaths

Rajasthan recorded 24 more cases, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 325. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state.

Tamil Nadu — 5 deaths, 629 infections

The number of cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 629 and the toll remains at five in the state.

Himachal Pradesh — 1 death, 19 cases

Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19, among whom one person has died and one has recovered.

Jharkhand — 4 positive cases

Jharkhand reported its fourth coronavirus case on Monday.

Punjab — six deaths, 68 infections

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state. So far, coronavirus cases have been reported from 14 districts of the state and seven deaths have been reported due to the virus while four patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Andhra Pradesh — Four dead, 294 cases

A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as one more case of Covid-19 was reported overnight. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 304 while the active cases remained at 294.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands — 10 cases

A total of 10 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Island as of today.

Bihar — One death, 32 cases

One person has died in Bihar so far and the state has reported 32 infections so far.

Chhattisgarh — 10 cases

As many as 10 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh.

Delhi — Seven deaths, 523 cases

Seven people have died in the national capital and 523 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far.

Goa — Seven cases

Goa has reported seven coronavirus positive cases as of today.

Haryana — One death, 90 cases

Haryana has reported one death and 90 cases so far.

Jammu and Kashmir — Two deaths, 109 cases

Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir and the state has reported 106 cases so far. While Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far.

Karnataka — Four deaths, 151 infections

Four people have died in Karnataka and the state has 151 infections as of now.

Kerala — Two deaths, 327 cases

Kerala has reported two deaths and 327 positive coronavirus cases so far.

Odisha — 21 cases

As many as 21 positive cases have been reported from Odisha, according to the health ministry.

Puducherry — Five cases

Puducherry has reported five positive cases so far.

Telangana — Seven deaths, 321 cases

Seven people have died in Telangana and the state has reported 321 cases so far.

Uttarakhand — 31 cases

Uttarakhand has reported 31 infections so far.

Uttar Pradesh — Three deaths, 305 infections

Uttar Pradesh has reported three deaths and 305 infections till now.

West Bengal — Three deaths, 91 infections

In West Bengal, three people have died so far, and 91 COVID-19 infections have been reported from the state.

