Coronavirus India update, March 27: Total cases soar to 724, govt says no community transmission yet

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 17 on Friday morning, even as the country continued to be under a lockdown for the third consecutive day in an attempt to contain the infection. The total number of casualties soared to 724 with 66 of the patients being discharged till now, the Ministry of Health announced.

Second Covid-19 death in Rajasthan

The state reported its second death on Friday morning after a 60-year-old who suffered from high blood pressure and kidney problems, died due to the virus.

A 73-year-old man in Bhilwara district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure, died on Thursday, Health Department officials said. However, the officials declined to attribute his death to the infection.

Five fresh coronavirus cases in Vidarbha

Five persons tested positive for the virus in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha today. Speaking to The Indian Express, Civil Surgeon D V Paturkar said, “Three of them are family members of the Nagpur man who had tested positive on Thursday. Another one is his close contact while the fifth is a resident of Gondia.”

The first man to test positive was discharged on Thursday while three of his acquaintances, including his wife, are likely to be discharged on Saturday after requisite checks.

In a bid to tackle the impact of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent on Friday.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee which met on March 24, 26 and 27 had a majority of 4-2 towards the favour of a 75 bps repo rate cut. This apart, the reverse repo rate stands reduced by 90 bps to 4 per cent.

Speaking to the media, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the rate cut was warranted due to the severe impact of coronavirus on the Indian economy.

Moody’s slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 pc

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday slashed its estimate of India’s GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent, on account of the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

This compares to 5 per cent growth in 2019. Moody’s said, at the 2020 estimated growth rate, a sharp fall in incomes in India is likely, further weighing on domestic demand and the pace of recovery in 2021.

“In India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors,” it said.

Three persons, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad 15 days ago, have now tested negative. Both their reports in the last two days have come negative for the infection.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the three patients will be discharged today.

“Their two reports have come negative. They will be discharged today,” he said on Friday.

On Thursday, Health Ministry officials said that “one or two anecdotal cases”, where the source of the infection has not been traced, does not mean community transmission has started occurring in the country.

“You have to understand that when contact-tracing is done, travel history is taken into account, (as) also the contact history. Every person will have to reply to everything; you cannot always believe everything they say. One or two anecdotal cases do not make community transmission — we do not have evidence (of community transmission) till now. If it was there, why wouldn’t we tell you?” Dr R R Gangakhedkar, Head of Department, Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, at ICMR said.

As part of efforts to step up testing for coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research has invited manufacturers to supply 5 lakh antibody kits for diagnosis of infection. Experts in the government point out that the serological test will act as a screening process, as was done in South Korea, one of the few countries which has been able to flatten the pandemic curve.

Dr V Ravi, Head and Senior Professor, Department of Neurovirology, NIMHANS, who specialises in public health virology and development of indigenous kits, told The Indian Express that considering the large number of suspected patients being quarantined in the country through contact tracing of just a single patient, the antibody testing for COVID-19 will act as a “screening test” that will give quick results in a few hours.

The Indian Council for Medical Research and other stakeholders have called for each tertiary government hospital in the country to have one critical care unit for coronavirus, and training of health professionals to handle the spread of COVID-19.

The challenge of countering the spread of COVID-19 virus has brought in all branches of the government, including the armed forces, at the forefront of this fight. As the biggest service among the armed forces, the Army, led by the Army Chief General MM Naravane, will have a leading role to play in this fight.

“The Indian Army has certain inherent capability to rise up to various emergency situations by virtue of organisational structure and training. And in keeping with that, the Indian Army is planning and preparing to fight COVID-19,” Naravane told The Indian Express.

