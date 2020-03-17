India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Malaysia, Philippines over coronavirus fears

India on Tuesday stepped up its travel advisory, in continuation to those issued on Mar 11 and 16, prohibited the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect. (Representational Image) India on Tuesday stepped up its travel advisory, in continuation to those issued on Mar 11 and 16, prohibited the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect. (Representational Image)

India on Tuesday ramped up efforts to contain coronavirus by prohibiting the entry of people entering the country from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.

According to the latest travel advisory, no flight shall take off from these countries to India after 3 pm IST. “This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be force till Mar 31, 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently,” the advisory read.

New travel advisory: Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ #COVID2019 #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/APn6KMeRSv — abantika ghosh (@abantika77) March 17, 2020

On Monday, the government barred all airlines from flying India-bound passengers from “the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom”. It also announced compulsory quarantine for a minimum 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. So far, the rule was only applicable to passengers from China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany. Both these decisions will come into effect from March 18, and will remain in force till March 31.

India had, earlier on Mar 11, suspended most visas till April 15, citing the spread of the novel coronavirus to “more than 100 countries” worldwide. All visas — except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment — stand cancelled from 1200 GMT on March 13. The government also “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card-holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd