India Coronavirus Latest Update, March 30: Cases surge to 1,071; SC seeks govt report on exodus of migrants

India Coronavirus Latest Update: Three more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bengal taking the nationwide toll to 29, while the number of cases spiked to 1071 as the lockdown to break the transmission chain of the infection entered its sixth day. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the Health Ministry stated.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the country, with 215 cases, followed by Kerala. Nagpur also reported its first case this morning. In Kerala, of the 202 cases reported till Sunday, 181 are still in hospital and only four of them needed critical care — admission in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dismissing reports that the current 21-day lockdown would be further extended to contain the spread of COVID-19, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday said the Centre had “no such plans”. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharti News Service reported that Gauba expressed surprise when it reached out to him over media reports claiming that the lockdown could be extended by at least a week.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also denied the report this morning. “I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” the government’s top bureaucrat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The lockdown will end on April 14.

A media report had claimed that the government was mulling extending the lockdown after the mass exodus of migrants trying to reach home, despite restrictions on movement of vehicles and people. With public transport, including buses and trains shut down, caravans of migrants were seen travelling by foot on state highways.

On Sunday, the Centre asked states to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities. It also announced that the migrants who travelled to their home towns during the lockdown would be put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

SC seeks report from govt on steps to prevent migration of workers

With thousands of migrants taking to the streets to walk back to their native villages, the Supreme Court has sought a status report from the Centre by Tuesday on the measures taken in view of the large-scale exodus of labourers. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up two separate PILs filed by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal, observed that the migration of labourers out of panic and fear was becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the migration of labourers needs to be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus and the Centre, as well as the states concerned, have taken the requisite steps to deal with it.

On Sunday, the Centre asked states to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities. On Sunday, the Centre asked states to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities.

Deaths reported in Gujarat, Bengal

A 45-year-old woman, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Bhavnagar late Sunday night, taking the death toll in Gujarat to six. The woman had also suffered a stroke about two weeks back, she said. So far, three deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.

Another 44-year-old woman died infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal. She had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter. Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official said.

Explained Can a COVID-19 patient relapse after recovery? In the last few days, there have been reports of recovered COVID-19 patients testing positive a second time. Since the exact behaviour of the novel coronavirus is still being studied, immunity against it is not fully understood. Theoretically, various factors can cause relapse in patients recovered from COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is like viruses that cause any other flu. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 develop protective antibodies. At this stage, it is not fully understood as to how the long the antibodies provide protection against the viral infection.

Amid the effort to contain COVID-19, the AIIMS Trauma center in New Delhi will be converted into a dedicated hospital for the treatment of positive cases. According to the sources, training of all the healthcare workers started a month back and they will be working on a rotational basis.

“All the emergency patients coming to the Trauma center will be directed to the main AIIMS. Over the last few days, the accidental cases have drastically reduced and the last batch of the patients from the Trauma Centre was shifted to the main AIIMS on Sunday,” said Dr Amil Lathwal, medical superintendent of the hospital. So far, the hospital has not received any Covid-19 patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday shared links of yoga videos from his Twitter handle and urged the people to practice this during the three-week lockdown. This comes a day after the prime minister was asked about his fitness during his radio address Mann ki Baat. The yoga videos are available in different languages for people to follow them and practice easily.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Stressing on the importance of yoga, the prime minister wrote, “I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial.” He also encouraged Indians to share fitness regimes that they are implementing during the lockdown. “I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others,” his tweet read.

Yogi Adityanath writes to Arvind Kejriwal for migrants living in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, assuring him that his government will take care of those from Delhi living in Uttar Pradesh and urging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to look after those from his state living in the national capital. He also wrote that he hoped Delhi govt would ensure that health, security & other necessities of residents of UP, living in Delhi is looked after.

Prashant Kishor demands Nitish’s resignation over treatment to migrants

Former JD(U) leader and poll startegist Prashant Kishor demanded the resignation of the Bihar chief minister on Monday, hitting out at the “heart-rending” treatment being meted out to people arriving in the state from outside.

“Another frightening picture of the government’s efforts to save people from the corona infection. This arrangement of Nitish Kumar for social distancing and quarantine of the poor people reaching Bihar from many parts of the country after facing heavy difficulties is heart-rending. Nitish must quit,” Kishor said in a tweet. He tagged a short video clip of a group of people locked inside a facility with one of them crying while sharing his troubles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard. Prayers from home will give peace to his uncle’s soul, Abdullah tweeted on Twitter on Sunday night while announcing the death of Dr Mohammed Ali Mattoo in Srinagar following a brief illness. Omar Abdullah was recently released from PSA detention.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said the state may become coronavirus-free by April 7 if no fresh cases are reported. Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the 25,935 people who have been quarantined and placed under surveillance would be completing their 14-day quarantine period by April 7. “After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period,” he said.

