Running out of supplies, residents of 2 sealed Noida societies in a fix

Residents of the two Noida societies have been told not to venture out. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Residents of the two Noida societies have been told not to venture out. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With the lockdown extended for three more weeks, two Noida societies that were sealed after its residents tested positive for coronavirus are in a fix, since those living inside have been told not to venture out. Many said while they had enough groceries to last them until March 31, the new timeline may make life more difficult.

One of the societies wrote to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, requesting that shops be set up within the complex. “We have approximately 25,000 people who do not have necessary arrangements for the next three weeks. There are lonely senior citizens who cannot move about. If stores like Safal, Spencer, Big Bazar are allowed to open temporary stalls in the locality, it will meet demand and ease the burden. There has been no arrangement so far and we will run out of supplies,” said the secretary of a housing society in Sector 74.

The societies are currently sourcing essential items such as milk, vegetables, bread, atta, rice and dal from local vendors in nearby villages, but supply is not always smooth, they said.

“We tried stepping out but were told not to by police. Prior to the Prime Minister’s announcement, milk packets would be dropped at the entrance and we could collect them. But the availability is less now. There are children in the house and this needs to be resolved soon,” said Ritu, a resident.

On Wednesday evening, the administration issued an order stating that all grocery shops and other essential commodity establishments will remain open for a longer period. “Our godowns have enough stock and there is no need to panic. To ensure the supply chain does not fall short, shops will remain open between 6 am and 11 pm. As far as other movement is concerned, passes will be issued and there will be no hassles,” said Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh.

The Noida administration will issue passes to 88 gram panchayats so that essential supplies in villages are distributed. A similar order has been issued by the Ghaziabad administration, whereby shops can open between 6 am and 11 pm and vehicular movement of those carrying the supplies is not interrupted.

