Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Don’t panic buy, says Kejriwal on essential supplies; cases rise to 562

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the 21-day lockdown announcement
Describing the lockdown “a few levels more than the Janata Curfew, and also stricter”, the Prime Minister said it is “a necessary step in the decisive fight” against the pandemic. Although “the nation will have to certainly pay an economic cost because of this lockdown”, he said “to save the life of each and every Indian is mine, Government of India’s, each state government’s, each local unit’s top most priority”.
Acknowledging that “this crisis has certainly brought on a very difficult time for the poor”, he said the central and state governments “are constantly striving to ensure that citizen do not face much inconvenience in their daily life. We have made provisions to ensure that supplies of all essential items continue smoothly... Along with the central and state governments, individuals from civil societies and institutions are constantly striving to reduce the problems of the poor. Several people are collaborating their efforts to help the poor,” he said.
“It took 67 days for the count of people infected with corona to reach the first one lakh all over the world. After this, it took only 11 days for another one lakh people to get infected. Think, it took 67 days for it to infect one lakh people at first, but only 11 days to reach a total of two lakh people. This is even more alarming that it took only four days for this disease to reach three lakh people from the count of two lakh. You can imagine how rapidly coronavirus spreads," the prime minister said.
Incidentally, on Monday, the Prime Minister had given an indication of what was coming. Without rejecting the demand for a financial package and special assistance for daily wage labourers, Modi told some Opposition leaders — this was during the customary tea at Speaker Om Birla’s chamber on Monday after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in view of the outbreak — that the government’s priority as of now is to implement social distancing so that community transmission of the virus can be contained.
“The PM pointed out that the country cannot afford community spread of the disease and it is internationally agreed and accepted that social distancing is the only formula we can adopt to control it,” said an MP who was present there. Opposition leaders including Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Suresh Kodikkunnil, DMK leader T R Baalu and RSP MP N K Premachandran together raised the issue of financial aid.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 to June 30 while assuring that the government would soon come out with an economic package amid businesses and commercial activities taking a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 18-19 is extended to June 30, 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent,” Nirmala Sitharaman, who is heading the “COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force”, said at a press conference in New Delhi.
"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this coronavirus to war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy. I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said
The Union Home Ministry has asked private security agencies not to lay off guards or deduct their salaries during the 21-day lockdown period announced to combat coronavirus. In a letter to the Central Association of Private Security Industry, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM and others, the Home Ministry said India was facing an unprecedented situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. This has also affected economic activity and it is possible that private security agencies may be impacted due to the closure of shops, malls and other establishments.
South Korea says it plans to provide coronavirus testing materials to the United States in response to President Donald Trump's request for help. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is willing to send chemical reagents used to extract genetic material during COVID-19 tests, but at a level that doesn't affect its own testing capacity. She didn't provide a detailed estimate on the size of supplies that could be shipped to the United States. The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier said Trump during a telephone conversation between the leaders asked whether South Korea could send medical equipment and supplies to help the United States cope with its outbreaks. South Korea is pushing an aggressive test-and-quarantine program that some experts say possibly contributed to its lower death toll in comparison with mainland China and hard-hit European nations. As of Wednesday, South Korea had tested around 358,000 people while reporting 9,137 infections and 126 deaths.
In a bid to avoid outsiders entering the village and dwellers leaving the area, people of Madigondanahalli village in Ramanagara district of Karnatka has blocked all points of entry to the place. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has lauded the move urging other villages to do the same. "I congratulate the villagers for taking such an initiative. I would also urge other villages to ensure such measures are put in place," he tweeted.
After Indigo, GoAir has announced a pay cut. "All employees to have pay cut in March as we are left with no choice due to travel restrictions over coronavirus," CEO Vinay Dube said.
As educational institutions across the state are closed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Puducherry Directorate of School Education announces all pass for the students of classes 1 to IX
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the lockdown. "There's no need to panic. The government is making efforts to help everybody. There's no point of lockdown if each one of us rushes to shops together. We are assuring you that there will be no dearth of essential products and services. This is our responsibility. Those providing essential services, we are getting passes ready. There's a helpline to help you all. The number is 23469536."
Cabinet meet is underway right now to chalk out strategies to tackle coronavirus. The meeting comes after PM Modi announced a three-week lockdown in the country. Senior bureaucrats, ministers are sitting at a distance, as a precautionary measure
Pakistani authorities have decided to suspend all domestic flight operations from Thursday until April 2 as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Last weekend, Pakistan banned all international flights. According to civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the ban will not apply to cargo and special flights. Usually the president, prime minister and other top government officials travel in special planes. The measure comes as overall cases of the new virus in Pakistan jumped to 990, with seven deaths reported. The crisis has prompted the government to enforce a nationwide lockdown for two to three weeks.
Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported, including in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in China. China is ramping up quarantine and screening rules for all international arrivals due to the risks from imported cases.
Opposition Congress on Tuesday supported the unprecedented 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but criticised the government for not announcing a comprehensive economic package to protect the poor and the vulnerable from the ill-effects of the nationwide shutdown.
“What India has to do for containment of novel coronavirus disease is understood…but the country and administration at the tehsil-level, subdivision-level ought to have been prepared well in advance,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express. Sharma said, “You have to ensure that the poor and the vulnerable are taken care of. It is still strange that there is no package, no economic package, and food guarantees for the poor.”
US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday. "We have a deal," Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on the package, expected to be worth $2 trillion. The package had been expected to include a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 to millions of U.S. families, as well as $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and $75 billion for hospitals.
A family of five in Sangli tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 112. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Kerala.
With global travel still largely shut down and global economy struggling to revive and suffering from lockdowns, the Asian economy will not get into full gear until next year, Moody’s said. Coronavirus has created a worldwide economic tsunami, it said. “The global economy is engulfed in a serious downturn. The virus has caused significant parts of the Asian and now European and US economies to all but shut down. More financial pain is coming as layoffs mount, businesses curtail investment, and retirement nest eggs evaporate,” Moody’s said. It said central banks have responded aggressively but are running out of room to maneuver as interest rates hit zero lower bound.
As India observes a 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa without processions in Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, the government has ordered everyone to remain indoors. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan tweeted that she will be using her MPLADs Funds for procuring essential items to test and contain the spread of the virus in her constituency Basirhat.