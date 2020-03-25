Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Don’t panic buy, says Kejriwal on essential supplies; cases rise to 562

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the 21-day lockdown announcement

Describing the lockdown “a few levels more than the Janata Curfew, and also stricter”, the Prime Minister said it is “a necessary step in the decisive fight” against the pandemic. Although “the nation will have to certainly pay an economic cost because of this lockdown”, he said “to save the life of each and every Indian is mine, Government of India’s, each state government’s, each local unit’s top most priority”.

Acknowledging that “this crisis has certainly brought on a very difficult time for the poor”, he said the central and state governments “are constantly striving to ensure that citizen do not face much inconvenience in their daily life. We have made provisions to ensure that supplies of all essential items continue smoothly... Along with the central and state governments, individuals from civil societies and institutions are constantly striving to reduce the problems of the poor. Several people are collaborating their efforts to help the poor,” he said.

“It took 67 days for the count of people infected with corona to reach the first one lakh all over the world. After this, it took only 11 days for another one lakh people to get infected. Think, it took 67 days for it to infect one lakh people at first, but only 11 days to reach a total of two lakh people. This is even more alarming that it took only four days for this disease to reach three lakh people from the count of two lakh. You can imagine how rapidly coronavirus spreads," the prime minister said.

Incidentally, on Monday, the Prime Minister had given an indication of what was coming. Without rejecting the demand for a financial package and special assistance for daily wage labourers, Modi told some Opposition leaders — this was during the customary tea at Speaker Om Birla’s chamber on Monday after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in view of the outbreak — that the government’s priority as of now is to implement social distancing so that community transmission of the virus can be contained.

“The PM pointed out that the country cannot afford community spread of the disease and it is internationally agreed and accepted that social distancing is the only formula we can adopt to control it,” said an MP who was present there. Opposition leaders including Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Suresh Kodikkunnil, DMK leader T R Baalu and RSP MP N K Premachandran together raised the issue of financial aid.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 to June 30 while assuring that the government would soon come out with an economic package amid businesses and commercial activities taking a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 18-19 is extended to June 30, 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent,” Nirmala Sitharaman, who is heading the “COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force”, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

