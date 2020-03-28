Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Cases in India rise to 748, Delhi CM says prepared for ‘Stage-3’

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said that he had been told to “prepare for a potential Stage 3 outbreak of Covid-19 in Delhi” and was, therefore taking steps to handle the situation even if it gets 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2020 7:34:49 am
coronavirus, coronavirus india, coronavirus india update, coronavirus india update today, coronavirus in india, coronavirus today update, coronavirus latest update, coronavirus update in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus today update, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases india, coronavirus india latest update, coronavirus total cases Migrant labourers leave the city for their villages with family. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE updates: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said there were 748 active cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, with 66 patients being discharged and 19 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has been told to “prepare for a potential Stage 3 outbreak of Covid-19 in Delhi” and was, therefore, taking steps to handle the situation even if it gets to 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day.

In other news, an 85-year-old general surgeon died hours after he tested positive in Mumbai. The primary test reports of his son, a cardiac surgeon in his late fifties, and grandson are positive. However, their confirmatory test reports are awaited. The 85-year-old, who had underlying conditions of diabetes and heart disease, is suspected to have caught the infection from his grandson, who returned from the UK on March 12. (Follow our full coverage on coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown)

As the coronavirus cases in India rise to 748, states prepare for a 'Stage-3' pandemic. Follow our LIVE blog for more updates

    coronavirus cases, india lockdown, NOida news, delhi news, indian express news On the other hand, Noida recorded three more positive cases, while two cases were reported from Ghaziabad. (Representational Image)

    Meanwhile, thousands of migrant labourers walking hundreds of kilometres along highways and across shuttered cities, running out of food and the nationwide disruption in supply chains have exposed glaring gaps in the implementation of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown the Prime Minister announced on March 24 by the Centre and the states.

    Urging the states to help migrants with food and shelter and prevent their cross-state movement, a health ministry official said, "The lockdown could have been planned better, not at four-hour notice".

    Police and state governments admit the PM’s 21-day announcement caught them off guard. Experts said that the coronavirus outbreak was not an earthquake — that catches an administration by surprise — nor was it a development that called for a closely guarded response.

    On the other hand, Noida recorded three more positive cases, while two cases were reported from Ghaziabad. Till Friday evening, Noida had 18 cases, the highest in UP, while Ghaziabad has five cases.

    Officials said four cases so far have been linked to a Noida fire safety firm that was visited by a British national for an audit earlier this month. Two employees of the same firm tested positive earlier this week. The office has been closed for sanitisation.

    Sources said the two Ghaziabad residents who went to a private lab tested positive.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has approved twelve antibody kits, on Friday issued guidelines on the use of these kits for testing for COVID-19, stating that the test “is not recommended for diagnosis” and that positive test would only “indicate” an exposure to the coronavirus.

    The six guidelines issued by ICMR on the rapid antibody kits state that the test can be done on blood/serum/plasma; the test result is available within 30 minutes; test comes positive after 7-10 days of infection; the test is not recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2; and a negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection.

