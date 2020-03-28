Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: Cases in India rise to 748, Delhi CM says prepared for ‘Stage-3’

On the other hand, Noida recorded three more positive cases, while two cases were reported from Ghaziabad. (Representational Image)

Meanwhile, thousands of migrant labourers walking hundreds of kilometres along highways and across shuttered cities, running out of food and the nationwide disruption in supply chains have exposed glaring gaps in the implementation of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown the Prime Minister announced on March 24 by the Centre and the states.

Urging the states to help migrants with food and shelter and prevent their cross-state movement, a health ministry official said, "The lockdown could have been planned better, not at four-hour notice".

Police and state governments admit the PM’s 21-day announcement caught them off guard. Experts said that the coronavirus outbreak was not an earthquake — that catches an administration by surprise — nor was it a development that called for a closely guarded response.

On the other hand, Noida recorded three more positive cases, while two cases were reported from Ghaziabad. Till Friday evening, Noida had 18 cases, the highest in UP, while Ghaziabad has five cases.

Officials said four cases so far have been linked to a Noida fire safety firm that was visited by a British national for an audit earlier this month. Two employees of the same firm tested positive earlier this week. The office has been closed for sanitisation.

Sources said the two Ghaziabad residents who went to a private lab tested positive.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has approved twelve antibody kits, on Friday issued guidelines on the use of these kits for testing for COVID-19, stating that the test “is not recommended for diagnosis” and that positive test would only “indicate” an exposure to the coronavirus.

The six guidelines issued by ICMR on the rapid antibody kits state that the test can be done on blood/serum/plasma; the test result is available within 30 minutes; test comes positive after 7-10 days of infection; the test is not recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2; and a negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection.