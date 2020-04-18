COVID-19 Tracker: Cases cross 14,000 mark, death toll inches towards 500

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 14,000 to reach 14, 378 while the death toll due to the virus rose to 480 on Saturday. (File Photo) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 14,000 to reach 14, 378 while the death toll due to the virus rose to 480 on Saturday. (File Photo)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed the 14,000 mark to reach 14,378 while the death toll rose to 480 on Saturday. As many as 1991 people have been treated and discharged.

An analysis showed that an average of 69 per cent COVID-19 cases in a state are concentrated in just three of its districts. The same trend continues to reflect in the recoveries and deaths also. More than half of the recovered patients (55.55 per cent) come from the same three districts in a state and also an average of 63.9 per cent deaths have been reported from the same three districts.

The government has identified 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots. The aforementioned trend holds pointers not only in working out the easing of the lockdown after April 20 but is also key to designing public health interventions to contain the outbreak.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the doubling time for cases in the country had risen to 6.2 days from 3 days over the past week. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that three strains of the virus had been detected so far.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing day by day, here is a state-wise list of the COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 12 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 12 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh: 572 cases, 14 deaths

Coronavirus cases crossed the 600 mark on Saturday as 31 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, news agency PTI reported. So far, 42 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Arunachal Pradesh: 1 case

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one case of COVID-19.

Assam: 35 cases, 1 death

Assam has reported 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.

Bihar: 85 cases, 2 deaths

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 85 on Saturday, PTI reported. The state health department said that 37 patients had recovered so far. In an effort to keep people at home during the lockdown, the environment department has introduced an online quiz competition. The quiz aims at engaging people and give them an opportunity to know about the nature and wildlife of Bihar.

Chandigarh: 21 cases

There are 21 cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh till date.

Chhattisgarh: 36 cases

Chhattisgarh has 36 cases of coronavirus so far.

Delhi: 1707 cases, 42 deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is 1,707 and the death toll is 42. The Delhi government has kicked off community testing in high-risk areas to ensure there is no community spread. Health officials in each district are taking samples of people from the 66 containment zones, those in quarantine, contacts of patients and those admitted in hospitals. So far, 2,983 samples have been collected from the containment zones.

However, health department officials are struggling to find the source of transmission of 191 of the total 1,707 cases reported until Friday. According to official data, of the total cases, 1,080 are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz event, followed by 353 cases of local transmission, which implies contact with someone who has tested positive. There are 83 cases of people with a travel history. But it is the remaining 191, where the source of transmission is yet to be identified, that has emerged as a worry.

Goa: 7 cases

Goa has reported seven cases of COVID-19 till date.

Gujarat: 1272 cases, 41 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,272 after 176 new cases were reported on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Ahmedabad reported 142 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 765. The state government has decided to carry out plasma transfusion treatment of COVID-19 patients, particularly those in critical condition, to boost their immunity.

Haryana: 225 cases, 3 deaths

Haryana has around 225 cases of coronavirus so far, out of which 43 have recovered while three have died.

Himachal Pradesh: 36 cases, 1 death

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of cases to 39, PTI reported.

With the new cases, total positive cases have been reported from 6 out of the 12 districts in the state – Kangra, Una, Solan, Chamba, Sirmaur, and Hamirpur.

Jammu and Kashmir: 328 cases, 5 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 328 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths so far. Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir entered the second month on Saturday, as authorities announced free ration for families living below the poverty line in Srinagar, PTI quoted officials as saying. Red zones across the valley have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure. Officials said that there were 80 red zones in Kashmir and all such areas would remain as red zones up to 42 days, unless no new positive case is detected.

Jharkhand: 33 cases, 2 deaths

There are 33 active cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand, and two deaths have been reported till date.

Karnataka: 371 cases, 13 deaths

Twelve more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 371, including 92 recoveries and 13 deaths. Three of the fresh cases are from Mysuru, two each from Kalaburgi and Bagalkote and one each from Vijayapura, Hubbali-Dharwad, Hirebagewadi in Belagavi, Gadag and Malavalli in Mandya, PTI reported. The health department has appealed to doctors willing to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19 to reach out to the government. These figures are however from the state authorities, and the Health Ministry is yet to update its website.

Kerala: 396 cases, 3 deaths

Kerala has reported 396 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3 deaths till date. Meanwhile, an 85-year-old man, who was declared cured and was under treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments, died at a hospital in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Saturday. State Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the man’s death cannot be ascribed to the novel coronavirus infection. The resident of Manjeri, who had long-time heart and respiratory complications, had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2 at the Manjeri Medical College. He was subsequently isolated and his family quarantined at home. Due to his comorbidities, an expert medical team was constituted to work on his treatment.

The COVID-19 curve in Kerala is flattening, with the number of recoveries exceeding the number of new infections for a week. The recovery rate in the state is nearly 50 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.5 per cent. The transmission rate of a primary carrier is 0.4.

Ladakh: 18 cases

Ladakh has 18 cases of COVID-19, out of which 14 have recovered.

Madhya Pradesh: 1310 cases, 69 deaths

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,310 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths till date.

Maharashtra: 3323 cases, 201 deaths

With a total of 3,323 cases, Maharashtra has the maximum number of cases of coronavirus in the country. As many as 201 deaths have been reported from the state. Aurangabad district in the state reported its third COVID-19 death on Saturday, PTI reported.

At least 21 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. There are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines, they added. The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Western Naval Command, and include 20 sailors.

Manipur: 2 cases

Manipur has reported two cases of COVID-19.

Meghalaya: 11 cases, 1 death

Meghalaya reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s total count up to 11, including the death of a 69-year-old doctor in Shillong. The new cases are all within the doctor’s family, including domestic workers.

Mizoram: 1 case

Mizoram has so far reported one case of COVID-19.

Odisha: 60 cases, 1 death

Odisha has recorded 60 coronavirus cases and only one fatality so far.

Puducherry: 7 cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry has seven coronavirus cases.

Punjab: 202 cases, 13 deaths

Punjab has over 200 cases of coronavirus and has reported 13 deaths.

Rajasthan: 1270 cases, 19 deaths

Two more people died of coronavirus in Jaipur, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 19, PTI reported. The total number of cases increased to 1,270 after 41 more people tested positive for the virus. Out of the fresh cases, 27 are in Bharatpur, 5 in Kota, two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Jaisalmer.

Tamil Nadu: 1323 cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,323 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths till date.

Telangana: 766 cases, 18 deaths

There are 766 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Telangana and 18 deaths so far. The state government has launched a helpline to address mental health and psychological problems which may arise during the coronavirus lockdown, PTI reported. Minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao said, “Telangana Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare launched helpline 108 to address Mental Health & Psychological Issues during #Lockdown Citizens emotional well-being is one of our top priorities. 108 Helpline will be working 24/7.”

Tripura: 2 cases

Two COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tripura.

Uttarakhand: 40 cases

Uttarakhand has 40 cases of coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh: 849 cases, 14 deaths

Out of the 849 cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 82 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 14 deaths have been reported from the state. A private hospital in Agra, one of the state’s worst hotspots with 172 cases and five deaths, has been linked to around 50 positive cases, sending alarm bells ringing through 11 neighbouring districts. So far, two patients who are believed to have acquired the infection at Shri Paras Hospital in Agra have died. The hospital, which is popular in the region and receives cases from rural areas around, was sealed on April 6.

West Bengal: 287 cases, 10 deaths

West Bengal has 287 cases of coronavirus and ten deaths so far. CM Mamata Banerjee Friday stressed on the need for deployment of armed police forces in the ‘red zones’in the state to ensure that people do not violate the lockdown.

