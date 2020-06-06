If they test more, India and China will have more Covid-19 cases than US: Trump

Donald Trump said the US has carried out 20 million tests for the coronavirus pandemic so far. (File) Donald Trump said the US has carried out 20 million tests for the coronavirus pandemic so far. (File)

Comparing testing strategies with other countries, President Donald Trump said India and China would have higher coronavirus cases than the United States if they conducted more tests. Speaking at a medical manufacturing facility in Maine, Trump Friday said the US had tested over 20 million samples for the disease so far.

The US is the worst-hit by the pandemic, in terms of both deaths and infections. The country has reported nearly 1.9 million cases and over 1,09,000 fatalities, according to the data by Johns Hopkins. India, on the other hand, has reported 2,36,657 cases and 6,642 deaths. China, where the coronavirus was first detected, has registered 84,177 infections and 4,638 deaths.

“We will be well over 20 million tests. Remember this, when you test more, you have more cases. I say to my people every time we test, that you find cases because we do more testing. If we have more cases, if we wanted to do testing in China or in India or other places, I promise you there would be more cases, Trump was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Trump also compared the US’s testing rate to Germany, which he said had tested four million samples, and South Korea, which he claimed had done about three million so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has conducted over 4 million coronavirus tests so far.

Speaking at Puritan Medical Products, Trump repeated that Covid-19 was “an enemy” from China. “It is indeed an enemy. It came from China, should have been stopped in China. They didn’t do that,” he alleged.

Trump described the fight against the pandemic as the greatest national and industrial mobilisation since World War II and said his administration had marshaled the full power of the US government and US industry to defeat the “invisible enemy”.

He further said, “We slashed the red tape to speed up the development of vaccines. And vaccines are coming along incredibly well, wait till you see, and therapeutics. And we partnered at private sector leaders such as Puritan to build the largest and most advanced testing capacity on the face of the earth, like this one,” he said, adding that his administration had delivered over 1.5 billion pieces of personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses on the front lines.

