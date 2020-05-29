India-China border issue: ‘No recent contact between PM Modi, President Trump’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

A day after US President Donald Trump claimed he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border issue, sources told The Indian Express Friday there had been “no recent contact” between the two leaders.

“There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump. The last conversation between them was on April 4, 2020 on HCQ,” a source said. “Yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts.”

Sources: “Yesterday, MEA had also made it clear that we are directly in touch with the Chinese through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts.”@IndianExpress — Shubhajit Roy (@ShubhajitRoy) May 29, 2020

Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday that he had spoken to PM Modi, who was “not in a good mood about what is going on with China”.

“They have a big conflict – India and China. Two countries with 1.4 billion people (each). Two countries with very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy,” Trump was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “I can tell you; I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what is going on with China,” he added.

A day before his statement, Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries. “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” he had tweeted.

In response, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said, “We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue.”

The Indian Express reported on May 27 that India and China had activated the “working mechanism” at the diplomatic level to “dis-engage” and “de-escalate” the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd