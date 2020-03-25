In times of corona, safety above Punjabi hospitality

Punjabis have installed posters outside their homes saying ‘sorry you aren’t welcome’. Express Photo Punjabis have installed posters outside their homes saying ‘sorry you aren’t welcome’. Express Photo

Known for their hospitality and big hearts, welcoming outsiders in their homes and not letting even strangers go without having food, people in villages of Punjab have now decided to keep this warmth aside for some days and ensure safety first.

Amid national lockdown and curfew being imposed in Punjab as preventive measure against COVID-19, unique and creative handwritten posters have cropped up, pasted on main gates of homes in villages, telling visitors that they not welcome at least till March 31 “even if you feel offended or bad”.

Tajinder Singh, 27, has put up a note outside his home which reads, “Kripa karke saade ghar na aao ji. kamm hain taan call karo (Please don’t come to our house, if there’s something important, please call).”

Asked about it, Tajinder said, “Bina matlab hi lok ghumey jaare ne. Koi kamm ni (People are roaming here and there without a reason, without any work). I had to put this notice to save myself and family. People aren’t aware yet that how dangerous this virus can turn into.”

Parjinder Singh, 38, also a panch member of village Hawas in Ludhiana, has put up a note outside his home which reads, “Coronavirus de chalde chitaavni. Saade ghar aana sakht mana hai, zaruri kam hai tey call karo.” (Warning: Due to coronavirus outbreak, you aren’t allowed to come to our home, if you have any important work, please call)”.

“Wehlad nahi hattde. Ehna nu lagda curfew ni garmi diyaan chuttiyan shuru ho gaiyan.. Rishtedaar aai jaande ne. Par assi kisi nu wadan ni dena. (People who are free do not understand. For them, summer vacations have started with a curfew. Relatives are still visiting. But now we won’t allow anyone to come),” he told the Indian Express.

Harinder Singh, another panch member who too has put a note outside his home, said, “We would not have put these posters had people refrained from moving unnecessarily. If the situation is such that the government had to impose a curfew then people should understand it is something really serious.”

The note outside his home reads, “Coronavirus karke 15 April tak ghare auna mana hai..‘ (Due to coronavirus, you aren’t welcome in my home till April 15)”.

Some notes have also clarified that it is alright if people feel offended or bad reading that they aren’t welcome inside. One such note reads, “Bina kisi ati zaruri kam to 14 April tak saade ghare auna mana hai, bhaavey gusse raho bhaavey raaji. (Without any extremely urgent work, you aren’t welcome at our home till April 14. It’s alright if you are offended or unhappy with it)”.

This particular home owner also put up a poster of precautions to be taken against COVID-19.

“Curfew bhaavey khul jaave, 31 March tak saade ghar koi na aave. (Even if curfew is lifted, please don’t come to our home till March 31),” reads another note.

“This is the situation when our safety is in our own hands. This isn’t the time to show hospitality for outsiders. Instead, this is the time to control this disease. We all should stay safe at our own homes. That’s how virus transmission chain will be broken. There is no other way,” said Harpreet Singh, a villager from Gurdaspur.

