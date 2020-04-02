In Mohali, private hopsitals directed to treat COVID-19 patients

Further, the hospitals have been directed to ensure that staff including doctors, nurses, and paramedics etc are available on duty and don’t refuse treatment of patients. (Representational Image) Further, the hospitals have been directed to ensure that staff including doctors, nurses, and paramedics etc are available on duty and don’t refuse treatment of patients. (Representational Image)

The district administration on Wednesday directed private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and also directed them to not charge money from the patients referred by the civil surgeon. The district administration received many complaints against private hospitals which were refusing to treat COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, on Wednesday constituted an advisory committee headed by the Civil Surgeon, to assess and identify the required private health infrastructure to be used in case of any contingency.

The DC ordered that all private hospitals having ten beds or more will provide an inventory of their beds, including ICUs, ventilators, respirators, laryngoscopes, PPE and any other essential item as specified by the Civil Surgeon. The advisory committee will decide the number of beds, ventilators, and ambulances on the basis of overall capacity of the hospital and strictly on the principle of equity.

The DC’s orders further stated that all cases referred by the civil surgeon will not be charged by the concerned hospitals; except for consumables such as medicines and syringes used in the treatment, at rates prescribed by the government.

Further, the hospitals have been directed to ensure that staff including doctors, nurses, and paramedics etc are available on duty and don’t refuse treatment of patients.

The DC added that there were reports of non-cooperation, under-reporting of capacity, exorbitant charging, refusal to set apart and create isolation facilities and even turning away of patients by private hospitals in the district. Moreover, it has been reported that in some cases, the hospital management stated their staff has refused to treat or attend to COVID positive or even suspected cases.

“This is an unprecedented situation and at this time parochial profiteering objectives cannot be justified. Concerted efforts will be required in order to be fully prepared,” the DC stated.

The DC admitted that the public health infrastructure in the district is grossly inadequate, given the potential magnitude of the pandemic. Even the district hospital, which is under reconstruction as a Medical College, has only 100 beds, out of which 20 beds have set aside for isolation, and zero ventilators.

The private sector in the district has a strong health infrastructure which is crucial to supplement ICU beds, ventilators needed in the district so it is imperative to take urgent and essential steps to synchronise the strategies, infrastructure for prevention and treatment of the pandemic.

The DC also added that he received some calls to close a private hospital in Mohali for admitting a COVID-19 positive patient. However, he stated that it is strictly against protocol as it is crucial to have maximum health infrastructure up and running at this time.

Moreover, given that the medical facility is observing strict precautions regarding the treatment/isolation/quarantine as per protocol, Dayalan said that hospitals can simply not be shut down.

