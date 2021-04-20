In Gurgaon, just one ventilator, four ICU beds vacant for Covid-19 patients

Covid-19 patients at a Covid Isolation center at Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

As the number of ICU beds available for Covid patients in Gurgaon fell to below five on Tuesday, and only one ventilator bed remained vacant, officials from the district administration said work had been started to increase the number of beds at government facilities from 200 to 800.

It was on Monday that T C Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Haryana, had held a meeting with officials in Gurgaon to assess the Covid situation in the district.

This came amid a crunch in ICU and ventilator beds available for Covid patients. On Tuesday, their numbers reduced further, with the number of vacant ICU beds falling from nine on Monday to four as of 5 pm on Tuesday. The number of vacant ventilator beds fell to just one, from three vacant beds a day earlier.

According to officials from the district administration, the government has tied up with three facilities to increase the number of beds available to Covid patients — SGT Medical College in Chandu Budhera, Medeor hospital in Manesar, and World College of Medical Sciences Research and Hospital in Jhajjar.

“The beds will be increased in a phased manner. We have started work on two of the facilities in Gurgaon, SGT Medical College and Medeor Hospital, as well as on the third facility, which is a private medical college in Jhajjar near Gurgaon. We are trying to shift ventilators and oxygen cylinders today in SGT Medical College so that at least 100-150 beds can be made operational by late evening,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

“We are sure that within the next three of four days, we will be able to upscale the bed availability. We are planning to raise it to 500 beds within a week at SGT alone, in addition to a 150-bed facility at the college in Jhajjar, and 125-bed facility at Medeor hospital,” he said.

To better manage the beds situation and ensure that residents are updated in real time about the availability, the District Magistrate had last week appointed senior officers at 10 major hospitals “to ensure that the occupancy status of beds of the hospital concerned is regularly shared and timely updated”. In fresh orders issued on Tuesday, the District Magistrate increased the coverage of these orders, appointing a total of 22 senior officers at 41 hospitals in the district.

“It has been intimated in the several district task force meetings that information regarding occupancy of beds is not being regularly shared in a time bound manner by various private hospitals,” Tuesday’s order stated.