In 3 Haryana districts, 17 of 18 new cases linked to Markaz

Ten new COVID-19 cases in Gurgaon, six of seven cases in Faridabad and one case in Nuh on Wednesday are of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Gurgaon reported the highest number of cases in a single day so far, taking the total number of cases to 30 cases. Nine people have recovered so far.

“All the 10 people who have tested positive today are from outside Haryana. They are from Solan and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. They had been to the Nizamuddin Markaz event last month and had been quarantined once they were traced to Gurgaon,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Chief Medical Officer, Gurgaon.

A total of 13 people who had travelled to Gurgaon after the gathering have tested positive in the district so far. The other three include two men from Pataudi, and a resident of Devilal Colony, all of who are undergoing treatment.

Of the six cases in Faridabad, five hail from Nepal and one from Faridabad. The seventh case is a Faridabad resident who had recently travelled to Allahabad. A total of 28 people have so far tested positive in the district, of whom two have recovered and been discharged.

At Nuh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who attended the gathering tested positive. With 38 cases, the district outnumbers Gurgaon.

With numbers increasing by the day, administrations have taken different measures to contain the spread over the last 24 hours. While Faridabad and Nuh have identified containment and buffer zones that have been sealed, Gurgaon has constituted teams to conduct door-to-door surveys and find potential new cases.

In Gurgaon, officials said 203 teams have been formed at the gram panchayat level to carry out these surveys. Each team includes the sarpanch, panch, gram sacheev, as well as an aanganwadi and ASHA worker.

“Twenty sector committees will guide these survey teams, and will receive information from the four zonal committees that will work at the block level. The survey is being done with the goal of helping people by identifying those in need and assisting them accordingly,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

“The information collected in the survey will be primarily related to health. It is not necessary that the symptoms be related to coronavirus; people displaying common flu or any other kind of illness will also get assistance in the form of tests and medicine,” he said.

In Nuh, the district administration Wednesday issued an order identifying 36 villages that fall within a ‘containment zone’ and adjoining 104 others that form a ‘buffer zone’. It laid out an “action plan”, which includes comprising 289 teams to conduct door-to-door screening of 65 households each, and thermal scanning of “each person of the entire households falling in the containment zone”.

In addition, the entire area of the containment and buffer zones will be sanitised and movement of inhabitants “absolutely restricted”, with the SDM and nodal officers concerned ensuring essential items are received and distributed to all households.

In Faridabad, similarly, 13 areas have been identified as ‘containment zone’.

An order by the district magistrate states that “sufficient teams” will be formed to conduct door-to-door screening and thermal scanning; the entire area will be “fully sanitised”; and movement of inhabitants will be “absolutely restricted”.

In terms of essential items, the order states that their demand “shall be worked out” and lists prepared by officials. “There shall be separate packets of vegetables, ration/grocery items; milk etc. and delivery of the same would be ensured at the door step,” states the order.

