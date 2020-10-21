IIT Kharagpur’s ‘COVIRAP’ diagnostic test gets ICMR certification

‘COVIRAP’ is a diagnostic machine developed by IIT Kharagpur researchers. (YouTube/IIT Kharagpur Official)

‘COVIRAP,’ a diagnostic machine developed by IIT Kharagpur researchers, has been successfully validated for its efficacy in COVID-19 detection by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Professor V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur told media persons at a virtual conference that various commercial units have already approached the institute for technology licensing to enable a rapid reach of this innovation to the common people.

This new testing method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure, conducted in an ultra-low-cost portable device unit, and costs around Rs 500 per test, Tewari said.

After rigorous testing with patient samples by an authorised ICMR laboratory, adhering to their strict guidelines, ICMR has now granted certification for this COVID-19 Diagnostic Test. This test has been designed to ensure it is easy to conduct, affordable and can produce results within an hour.

The research team was led by Professor Suman Chakraborty and Dr Arindam Mondal.

Elaborating on the validation process of ‘COVIRAP’ Diagnostic Test, Dr Mamta Chawla Sarkar, an Internationally acclaimed virologist who oversaw the patient trials on behalf of ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) said, “A detailed scrutiny of the testing results has clearly shown that this assay holds the capability of detecting extremely low levels of viral loads that any other method based on similar principles of testing, even those from the most celebrated research groups across the world, could not come up with so far.

“In practice, this means that very early stages of infection can be detected, thereby isolating the patient and arresting the uncontrolled spread of infection in the community via asymptomatic patients,” Sarkar added.

