‘I violated lockdown orders’: MP cop writes on migrant’s forehead

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Gaurihar Police Station in Chhatarpur district. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Gaurihar Police Station in Chhatarpur district.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, even as a hundred of migrants are on the move to their native places, a video of a Madhya Pradesh police officer writing “Maine lockdown ka ullanghan kiya hai, mujhse door rahna (I have violated lockdown restrictions, keep away from me),” on the forehead of a labourer has gone viral. The officer has been issued a show-cause notice.

Three labourers were returning from Uttar Pradesh when they were directed to the primary health centre by the police for medical examination.

While they were waiting for a doctor, a senior inspector scolded them for violating the lockdown and wrote the inscription on one of the labourer’s forehead. The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Gaurihar Police Station in Chhatarpur district.

संवेदनहीन शिवराज सरकार: छतरपुर अपने घर वापस लौट रहे मजदूर के माथे पर मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने लिख दिया लॉकडाउन का उलंघन किया, मुझसे दूर रहना। शिवराज ने जनता को दो ही विकल्प दिये हैं, या तो कोरोना से मरो या फिर भूख से। शिवराज जी,

आपने मज़दूर के नहीं, भारत माता के माथे पर लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/msg7zSOPPO — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 29, 2020

Chhatarpur SP Kumar Saurabh told The Indian Express that the police have been instructed not to engage in such behavour. He said the PSI is being issued a show-cause notice.

The Opposition Congress has criticised the police. “(Chief Minister) Shivrajji has given only two options: either die from coronavirus or of hunger,” the party tweeted sharing the video clip.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd